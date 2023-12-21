5 Bodyweight Workouts That Burn the Most Calories

When it comes to burning calories and building total-body strength, bodyweight workouts are a versatile and efficient option. Not only do they require minimal equipment, but they also engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, leading to an increased calorie burn. These are the five bodyweight workouts that burn the most calories and boost overall fitness that I always recommend to clients.

Incorporating these bodyweight routines into your fitness regimen will not only help you shed calories but also improve your overall strength, endurance, and cardiovascular health. Remember to perform each exercise with proper form and gradually increase intensity as your fitness level improves. Whether you're short on time or prefer the simplicity of bodyweight exercises, these workouts are sure to deliver results and keep your calorie burn at its peak.

Keep reading for the very best bodyweight workouts that burn the most calories. And when you're finished, be sure to check out A 69-Year-Old Fitness Trainer Shares the 6 Exercises That Keep Her Looking Half Her Age.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is renowned for its ability to maximize calorie burn in a short amount of time. The combination of intense bursts of exercise and brief rest periods keeps your heart rate elevated, leading to an after-burn effect known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), where your body continues to burn calories even after the workout.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds with a 15-second rest between exercises. Complete three rounds.

1. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat position, keeping your back straight. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly, and immediately go into the next squat.

2. Burpees

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explode up into a jump, and reach your arms overhead.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Bring one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Keep a rapid, alternating motion, engaging your core.

4. Plank Jacks

Begin in a plank position. Jump your feet out wide, then back to the starting position. Maintain a strong core throughout.

RELATED: 9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long

Workout #2: Tabata

Tabata is another high-intensity workout that alternates between short bursts of intense exercise and brief periods of rest. This method not only boosts cardiovascular fitness but also revs up the calorie burn by increasing the intensity of each movement.

Perform each exercise for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest. Complete four rounds.

1. Jump Lunges

Start in a lunge position. Jump up, and switch legs mid-air. Land softly, and immediately go into the next jump.

2. Pushups

Begin in a plank position. Lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Bring one knee toward your chest while simultaneously twisting your torso. Alternate sides in a cycling motion.

4. Planks to Squats

Play

Begin in a plank position. Jump your feet forward, landing in a squat position. Jump back to the plank position.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25

Workout #3: Circuit Training

Circuit training combines strength and cardio exercises in a rapid sequence, keeping your heart rate up for an extended period. This constant movement targets various muscle groups, resulting in a higher calorie burn.

Perform each exercise for one minute with minimal rest between exercises. Complete three rounds.

1. Jumping Jacks

Start with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump, spreading your feet and raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat position. Stand back up, engaging your glutes.

3. Pushups to Side Planks

Play

Perform a standard pushup. Rotate into a side plank, lifting one arm toward the ceiling. Return to the pushup position, and repeat on the other side.

4. Jump Rope

Use an imaginary rope or an actual jump rope. Bring the rope over your head, and jump over it at your feet. Jump rope for one minute.

RELATED: 10 Common Nighttime Habits That Can Make You Gain Weight

Workout #4: Full-Body Metabolic Conditioning

Metabolic conditioning workouts focus on compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups, creating a significant calorie burn. This type of training not only improves cardiovascular health but also enhances overall strength and endurance.

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest between exercises. Complete three rounds.

1. Box Jumps

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform. Jump onto the box, landing with both feet. Step back down, and immediately go into the next jump.

2. Bodyweight Renegade Rows

Play

Start in a plank position. Row one fist to your hip while stabilizing your core. Alternate sides in a controlled motion.

3. Jumping Chin-ups

Play

Find a horizontal bar. Jump and pull your chin over the bar. Lower yourself down with control.

4. Russian Twists

Sit on the ground with your knees bent. Lean back slightly and twist your torso, touching the ground on either side. Repeat.

RELATED: 5 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles

Workout #5: Cardio Blast

This high-intensity cardio workout incorporates explosive movements to elevate your heart rate and maximize calorie expenditure.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds with a 15-second rest between exercises. Complete four rounds.

1. Sprint in Place

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your knees as high as possible while sprinting in place.

2. Tuck Jumps

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Jump up, bringing your knees toward your chest.

3. Fast Feet

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Quickly tap your feet in a running motion while staying low.

4. Power Pushups

Play

Begin in a plank position. Perform an explosive pushup, lifting your hands off the ground at the top of the movement.