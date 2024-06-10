The 25 Saltiest Restaurant Meals in America

Eating out can be convenient and enjoyable, but many restaurant meals and fast-food meals can be shockingly high in sodium. According to the National Institute of Health, over 75% of U.S. sodium intake comes not from the salt shaker itself but from processed foods and restaurant foods, and you'll see why when you learn about some of the saltiest restaurant meals in America.

Americans consume over 3300 milligrams of sodium daily, well above the American Heart Association's recommendation of 2,300 milligrams for the general population and 1,500 milligrams for those with established heart disease. Excess sodium intake can increase the risk for multiple health problems such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and obesity.

To help you make healthier choices, we've rounded up the 25 saltiest restaurant orders that you can try to avoid, and have ranked them in order from extremely salty to the most ridiculously salty restaurant meal available.

Long John Silver's Footlong Coney Cheese Dog

NUTRITION (PER HOT DOG) :

CALORIES : 700

FAT : 42 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

SODIUM : 2,230 mg

CARBS : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar 7 g)

PROTEIN : 13 g

The amount of sodium in this footlong hot dog is egregious enough on its own, let alone the added cheese. If you're craving a hot dog, you're much better off getting a plain hot dog than this Long John Silver's Footlong Coney Cheese Dog, which contains close to your entire day's worth of sodium.

Outback Steakhouse Prime Rib Sandwich

NUTRITION (PER SANDWICH) :

CALORIES : 1,330

FAT : 101 g (Saturated fat: 42 g)

SODIUM : 2,850 mg

CARBS : 51 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar 9 g)

PROTEIN : 40 g

If you want to increase your sodium intake to new heights, Outback's Prime Rib Sandwich contains salty provolone cheese and a spicy bloom sauce. With 2,850 milligrams of sodium, this meal will put you 20% above your daily budget.

Red Lobster Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,210

FAT : 63 g (Saturated fat:19 g)

SODIUM : 3,130 mg

CARBS : 96 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 15 g)

PROTEIN : TK g

The Red Lobster Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread is loaded with bacon crumbles, multiple cheeses, and ranch dressing. With over 3,000 milligrams of sodium, it's about the equivalent of 8.5 salted pretzels.

LongHorn Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken—12 oz

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,120

FAT : 69 g (Saturated fat: 28 g)

SODIUM : 3,160 mg

CARBS : 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : TK g

If you're in the mood for LongHorn, you're better off getting a steak than the chicken. LongHorn's Steakhouse Parmesan Crusted Chicken contains significantly more sodium than many of their steak dishes, topping off at 3,160 milligrams.

Applebee's Whole Lotta Bacon Burger

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,580

FAT : 100 g (Saturated fat: 34 g)

SODIUM : 3,290 mg

CARBS : 104 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar 18 g)

PROTEIN : 69 g

Topped with three slices of bacon, American cheese, pickles, and tangy bacon sauce, Applebee's Whole Lotta Bacon Burger has sodium found in every direction. It also comes with fries, which help add to the whopping 3290 milligrams of sodium.

Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 630

FAT : 29 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

SODIUM : 3,300 mg

CARBS : 80 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 13 g)

PROTEIN : 64 g

While this meal includes healthful nutrients like fiber, it packs a salty punch with over 3,000 milligrams of sodium. The cheese, sauce, and seasoning combine to make Olive Garden's Chicken Parmigiana particularly sodium-laden.

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 730

FAT : 41 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

SODIUM : 3,440 mg

CARBS : 49 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

PROTEIN : 31 g

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is packed with Swiss cheese, sauce, ranch dressing, and a side of fries. With this meal, you'll get 50% more sodium than you should eat all day!

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Chicken Tender Platter with French Fries

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,600

FAT : 106 g (Saturated fat: 18.5 g)

SODIUM : 3,510 mg

CARBS : 88 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 72 g

While this meal appears simple and with minimal ingredients, Uno's Pizzeria & Grill's Chicken Tender Platter packs a seriously salty punch. With 3,520 milligrams per meal, this is the equivalent of one and a half teaspoons of salt.

Waffle House Country Ham Biscuits

NUTRITION (PER ORDER) :

CALORIES : 970

FAT : 60 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)

SODIUM : 3,520 mg

CARBS : 68 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 42 g

When splurging for breakfast at the Waffle House, you're much better off choosing the waffles in terms of sodium. At 3,520 milligrams of sodium in just two Waffle House Country Ham Biscuits, you'll get an intensely salty punch and likely won't feel very satisfied!

Denny's Crazy Spicy Sizzlin' Skillet

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES 1,040

FAT : 69 g (Saturated fat: 23 g)

SODIUM : 3,640 mg

CARBS : 48 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

PROTEIN : 59 g

Denny's Crazy Spicy Sizzlin' Skillet is piled high with salt-laden chorizo sausage, pepper-jack queso, and a spicy 5-pepper sauce. At 3,640 milligrams per meal, you get over 55% above your daily sodium limit in just one meal.

On The Border DOS XX® Fish Tacos

NUTRITION (FOR 3 TACOS) :

CALORIES : 1,500

FAT : 102 g (Saturated fat: 28 g)

SODIUM : 3,650 mg

CARBS : 105 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 41 g

On The Border's DOS XX® Fish Tacos are beer-battered and contain added cheese and red chili sauce for an overly salted dish. Just three tacos contain a whopping 3,650 milligrams of sodium, without any sides like fries.

Johnny Rocket's Smoke House Double Turkey Burger

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,490

FAT : 100 g (Saturated fat: 30 g)

SODIUM : 3,690 mg

CARBS : 70 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 20 g)

PROTEIN : 30 g

While turkey burgers tend to be lower in fat, Johnny Rocket's Smoke House Double Turkey Burger packs exponentially more sodium than their beef burgers. So, if you're trying to go a bit lighter on the salt, you're better off going with a beef burger from Johnny Rockets.

O'Charley's 6-oz Steak & Chicken Tenders

NUTRITION (WITHOUT SIDES) :

CALORIES : 1,520

FAT : 99 g (Saturated fat: 25 g)

SODIUM : 4,030 mg

CARBS : 59 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 31 g)

PROTEIN : 68 g

This meal O'Charley's 6-oz Steak and Chicken Tenders packs over 4,000 milligrams of sodium, without even accounting for any sides you may have. Make it a complete meal, and you'll easily consume more salt than should be eaten in two days.

Bonefish Grill Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Fries

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,580

FAT : 96 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

SODIUM : 4,050 mg

CARBS : 134 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 8 g)

PROTEIN : 43 g

Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos are made with a spicy-sweet mayonnaise-based sauce consisting of mayo, sriracha, sweet chili sauce, and vinegar. When combined with the sauce, shrimp batter, toppings, and fries, you'll rack up more than 70% above the daily sodium limit.

California Pizza Kitchen's West Coast Burger "The WCB"

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,520

FAT : 94 g (Saturated fat: 35 g)

SODIUM 4,110 mg

CARBS : 110 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 23 g)

PROTEIN : 50 g

While the name of this burger sounds trendy, it surely doesn't fit any healthy nutrition trends. California Pizza Kitchen's West Coast Burger meal, or "The WCB," contains a whopping 4,100 milligrams of sodium between the cheese, smoked bacon, pickles, burger sauce, and added fries.

TGI Fridays Whiskey-Glazed Ribs & Crispy Fried Shrimp

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

Calories :1,170

Fat : 49 g (Saturated fat: 16 g )

SODIUM : 4,180 mg

CARBS : 154 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 98 g)

PROTEIN : 42 g

TGI Fridays' Whiskey-Glazed Ribs & Crispy Fried Shrimp contains glazed ribs, fried shrimp, mashed potatoes, and lemon-butter broccoli. Sticking your fork into this dish equals two days' worth of the recommended sodium intake.

IHOP Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips & Fries with BBQ Sauce

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,140

FAT : 42 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

SODIUM : 4,540 mg

CARBS : 142 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 41 g)

PROTEIN : 46 g

While chicken is one of the best protein sources, eating IHOP's Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips & Fries with BBQ sauce is like biting right into a salt shaker. With over 4,500 milligrams of sodium, this meal contains as much as 14 salted pretzel twists.

Carrabba's Italian Grill Filet and Shrimp Pasta Toscana

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 2220

FAT : 147 g (Saturated fat: 80 g)

SODIUM : 4,810 mg

CARBS : 142 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 10 g)

PROTEIN : 78 g

Carraba's Italian Grill Filet and Shrimp Pasta Toscana contains sliced beef filet, grilled shrimp, and a heavily salted garlic cream sauce. Choosing this meal will break your sodium bank, leaving you with a hefty salt bill that's not worth the health cost.

Red Robin's Buffalo Style Clucks and Fries

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,610

FAT : 112 g (Saturated fat: 27 g)

SODIUM : 4,870 mg

CARBS : 103 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 27 g

Red Robin's Buffalo Style Clucks and Fries include crispy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce and steak fries with salty blue cheese. This meal supplies over 4,800 milligrams of sodium, more than two days' worth of the recommended salt intake!

Cracker Barrel New York Strip Steak with Garlic Butter

NUTRITION (NOT INCLUDING SIDES) :

CALORIES : 470

FAT : 19 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

SODIUM : 4,900 mg

CARBS : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 67 g

If you're trying to order a simple strip steak, Cracker Barrel's New York Strip Steak with Garlic Butter is a real shocker in terms of sodium content. It contains over 200% of your sodium intake for the whole day in just this one meal, and that's not even including any sides.

Hooters's Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 600

FAT : 41 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

SODIUM : 4,950 mg

CARBS : 25 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 46 g

Ordering a salad is not always the healthiest choice. Hooter's Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad sounds light but packs more sodium than their burgers and crispy chicken salads. With chicken seasoning, crispy croutons, loads of cheese, and Caesar dressing, this salad packs close to 5,000 milligrams of sodium.

Cheesecake Factory Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

NUTRITION (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,200

FAT : 54 g (Saturated fat: 21 g)

SODIUM : 5,640 mg

CARBS : 114 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 47 g

If you really want to blow your sodium budget, the Cheesecake Factor's Chicken and Broccoli Pasta will fit the bill. Loaded with salty alfredo sauce, this meal contains 5,640 milligrams of sodium, which is close to two and a half days' worth of sodium intake.

Chili's Nashville Hot Crispy Crispers, 6-count

NUTRITION (WITHOUT SIDES) :

CALORIES : 1,770

FAT : 130 g (Saturated fat: 22 g)

SODIUM : 6,520 mg

CARBS : 78 g (Fiber 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

PROTEIN : 73 g

Chili's Nashville Hot Crispy Crispers are drenched in salty buffalo sauce and pack an astronomical amount of sodium. Just six pieces contain over 6,500 milligrams of sodium, not including fries or any other sides. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheesecake Factory Pasta with Shrimp and Sausage

NUTRITION INFO (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 1,780

FAT : 97 g (Saturated fat: 30 g )

SODIUM : 7000 mg

CARBS : 158 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 28 g)

PROTEIN : 70 g

If you want a sodium attack, you'll get it with Cheesecake Factory's Pasta with Shrimp and Sausage. Piled high with sausage and a salt-laden sauce, this meal is our runner-up for the saltiest restaurant order in America. Containing three whole days' worth of sodium, this meal is undoubtedly one to steer clear of.

The Saltiest Restaurant Item is…Bob Evan's Steakhouse Salad

NUTRITION INFO (PER MEAL) :

CALORIES : 530

FAT : 71 g (Saturated fat: 27 g )

SODIUM : 7,720 mg

CARBS : 18 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 22 g

This meal is another friendly reminder that salads are not always the healthier choice at restaurants. Bob Evan's Steakhouse Salad takes the prize for the saltiest restaurant item, racking up 7,720 milligrams of sodium from the steak seasoning, cheese, bacon bits, blue cheese, and dressing. If you're looking for a healthier salad, opt for one with a light dressing and less cheese and bacon.