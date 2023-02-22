Kickstarting each day with a healthy breakfast superfood or two is key if you want to lose weight. According to WebMD, a nutritious breakfast can give you an energy boost and keep you from making unhealthy choices if you were to skip this important meal. To get you moving down the right aisles during your next grocery store trip, we spoke with Lisa R. Young, Ph.D., RDN, nutrition consultant, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, who shares the best breakfast superfoods to burn body fat all over.

Start your mornings off on a fat-burning note by adding these healthy eats to your routine. Keep reading to learn all about Young's top picks, and next, don't miss Do These 5 Things Every Morning To Lose Weight Faster, Dietitian Says.

1 Berries

Whether your favorite berries are blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cranberries, or acaí berries, you know you're snaking on something nutritious. Take cranberries, for instance. According to WebMD, cranberries are dubbed a "superfood" because they contain lots of antioxidants along with anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

Adding fresh berries to your smoothie or oatmeal is a smart choice if you're looking to lose weight, considering they're low in the calorie department. Just one cup of blueberries will give you four grams of dietary fiber and 25% of the recommended daily value for vitamin C, the Mayo Clinic Health System explains. Plus, one whole cup is just 80 calories!

RELATED: 5 Diet Habits for Weight Loss That Science Says Actually Work

2 Chia Seeds

"Chia seeds are extremely nutrient-dense, containing omega 3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, manganese, and soluble fiber. Research has stated that incorporating soluble fiber into your diet has been linked to weight loss. Moreover, chia seeds also contain a high amount of protein which can decrease hunger," Young explains.

So the next time you're enjoying a homemade smoothie bowl or yogurt parfait for breakfast, don't forget to top it off with some chia seeds!

RELATED: The 5 Worst 'Empty-Calorie' Foods Making You Gain Weight Faster

3 Eggs

Eggs are another stellar breakfast superfood because they're packed with nutrients. Plus, they're easy to whip up and extremely versatile! Scramble them, add them to avocado toast, turn them into an omelet with veggies, or enjoy them with oats for a savory treat.

"Eggs can be made in a variety of different ways, making one never get sick of them. Furthermore, eggs are packed with so many great vitamins and minerals that are extremely beneficial to our health. Eggs also contain a high amount of protein which can promote feelings of satisfaction and fullness," Young explains.

4 Avocados

Last but not least, don't forget about avocados.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Avocados are considered a calorie-dense food that is high in potassium, folate, and vitamins C and K. Avocados are loaded with fiber and heart-healthy unsaturated fats which help to keep you full between meals/snacks," Young says.