Celery is an underrated and versatile vegetable. You can dip it in hummus, spread peanut butter on it, add it to salads and smoothies, or enjoy it on its own for a satisfying, crunchy snack. Regardless of how you choose to eat celery, it makes for a nutrient-dense snack option that deserves a place in any weight loss diet plan. That's why we spoke with Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares her expert wisdom on how eating celery can help you lose weight and keep it off.

The benefits of eating celery go far beyond weight loss. One study found that the antioxidants in celery can boost heart health by reducing high blood pressure and helping control blood sugar. Other research points out that celery has anti-inflammatory properties that can help minimize the risk of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

If you're curious about how celery can aid your weight loss journey, read on to learn more. And, when you're done, don't miss How Many Calories Are In a Cucumber?

Can eating celery help you lose weight?

Celery is nutrient-dense, meaning it packs plenty of nutritional value without a ton of calories. According to the USDA, one medium celery stalk contains approximately 23 calories. Celery also has a high water content (between 90 to 99% water) and is an excellent source of soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help fill you up and prevent overeating.

"Including celery in a weight loss diet as an ingredient in healthy recipes or just as a snack is a great way to support weight loss," states Moody.

Here are five ways eating celery can help you lose weight.

Now that we've confirmed celery can help you shed unwanted pounds, here are five reasons why it's an excellent addition to a healthy diet, according to Moody.

1. It's low in calories.

Celery is a weight-loss-friendly vegetable primarily due to its incredibly low-calorie count. With almost negligible calories, it allows you to indulge in a satisfying crunch without sabotaging your weight loss efforts. This makes celery an excellent choice for those looking to shed pounds while enjoying a refreshing, guilt-free snack.

Moody tells us, "One cup of chopped celery contains a measly 16 calories, so you're very unlikely to gain weight after indulging in celery in large quantities."

2. It makes for a healthy snack option.

As a crunchy and hydrating snack, celery's natural crispiness makes it a satisfying alternative to less healthy snacks like chips or sugary treats. Including celery in your snack routine is a health-conscious choice that can support your weight loss journey.

"Due to how low in calories the vegetable is, it's a great substitute for snacks that may have been higher in calories like granola bars or potato chips," Moody explains. "Also, instead of using tortilla or pita chips as a vessel for your favorite snack dips and sauces, swapping celery is a great way to cut down on calories from snacking."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. It adds bulk to meals.

Celery's high water and fiber content bulks up meals without adding extra calories. This means you can enjoy larger portions and feel more satiated, reducing the temptation to overeat. Try including celery in salads, stir-fries, or alongside your main dishes to boost the volume of your meals and increase satiety.

"Add celery to meals like soups, stews, and salads to add more volume to your meals without adding calories," says Moody. "This will make for low-calorie yet satisfying recipes to add to your weight loss diet."

4. It's high in fiber.

Fiber helps you feel fuller longer and improves digestion—two critical components of long-term weight loss.

"Anyone who's snacked on celery knows it's made up of tough little fibers, and these fibers don't digest quickly," Moody explains. "This is good news for those trying to lose weight as this slows gastric emptying, meaning your stomach stays fuller for longer, which stops you from overeating throughout the day."

5. It keeps you hydrated.

If your health goal is to lose weight, staying hydrated is critical for success. And with its high water content, celery is a fantastic snack option for those looking to shed some extra pounds.

"Studies have shown that the body [can mistake] thirst for hunger … so staying hydrated is paramount when you're trying to manage your weight," says Moody. "High-water veggies like celery can help hydrate you and satisfy your hunger at the same time."