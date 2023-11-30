10 Essential Grocery Store Buys for Weight Loss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

How much you eat, the timing of your meals and snacks, and exercise habits are only a few factors that impact weight. Perhaps one of the most influential factors in weight loss is the staple foods you include in your weekly meal plan. To make the most of your weight loss diet, you should make sure your pantry and fridge are always stocked with foods and drinks that enable your progress. Here are some tips for how to navigate the supermarket for weight loss must-haves.

Protein: This nutrient is incredibly satiating, and can even increase the number of calories you burn digesting food. This combination can enable weight loss, allowing you to meet your goals. Meat, poultry, and fish are common sources of this nutrient, and convenient protein sources that require minimal prep make it even easier to boost your intake.

Fiber: Another filling nutrient, fiber can also stabilize blood sugar levels. These two factors can support weight loss, not to mention certain types of fiber support gut health that can further promote weight loss. Fiber can be found in a wide range of plant-based foods that can easily be incorporated into meals and snacks throughout the day.

Produce: Fruits and vegetables pack fiber, and they are also relatively low in calories compared to other food groups. This combination of traits makes produce a staple of a weight loss diet. In addition to the specific foods on this list, make sure your grocery cart is loaded with produce. Each meal and snack should include produce to ensure you get plenty of essential nutrients that support overall health and promote weight loss

To get you ready for your next shopping trip, here are 10 must-have grocery store foods for weight loss.

Quantum Energy Squares – Dark Chocolate Pink Himalayan Salt

Per bar (48 g) : 210 calories, 12 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (4 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 10 g protein

Protein bars are a favorite snack and meal component, but not all bars are created equally. In addition to the amount of protein in your bar, you'll also want to keep an eye on sugar and fiber content. Quantum Energy Squares pack 10 grams of filling protein, which is plenty for a snack or as a quick meal after your morning workout. You'll also get 4 grams of filling fiber and only 4 grams of added sugar. Quantum bars also contain organic green coffee, an ingredient that can improve energy and focus, and may further promote your weight loss goals.

RELATED: 10 Best Energy Drinks, According to a Dietitian

Eggs

Per 1 egg (50 g) : 70 calories, 5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 6 g protein

Perhaps one of the most versatile foods on this list, eggs are a source of high-quality protein that can be enjoyed so many ways. If you have a busy week ahead, pre-make boiled eggs for on-the-go snacks, and if you have time to scramble or fry your eggs at home, pair them with your favorite fruit and whole grain toast for a balanced breakfast. Not only will the protein and fat (which is mostly unsaturated, good-for-you fat) content of eggs keep you satisfied while you are managing your weight, but eggs are also recommended for healthy adults as part of a heart-healthy diet according to the American Heart Association. Convenience, versatility and key nutrients for healthy living make eggs a supermarket staple.

Good Culture Cottage Cheese, low-fat Classic 2%

Per ½ cup (110 g) : 80 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 14 g protein

Speaking of protein, cottage cheese may be one of the most convenient sources of this nutrient. With a whopping 14 grams in a half-cup portion, this makes for a filling meal base. Top with fruit and nuts for fiber and healthy fats to create a full meal, or enjoy with diced tomato and avocado for a savory snack. Good Culture is known for its simple ingredients, high protein content, and no artificial ingredients. The plain variety contains no added sugar, and the flavored options only contain 3 grams per serving.

RELATED: The 8 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, According to Dietitians

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans

Per 1/3 cup (30 g) : 114 calories, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 205 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (5 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 14 g protein

Not all plants contain protein, but soybeans are an exception. These roasted edamame beans pack 14 grams of protein in a single serving! This makes them a great stand-alone snack, and they can easily be incorporated into meals for a boost of protein and crunchy texture. Use them in place of croutons in your salad or as a protein source in a bento-style lunch. Only Bean edamame also contains 5 grams of filling fiber and no added sugar. This nutrient profile makes them great for weight loss, and a healthier alternative to other crunchy snacks, like chips and snack mixes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RX Nut Butter – Vanilla Almond Butter

Per pack (32 g) : 180 calories, 14 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 155 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

Nut butter is known for its versatility, but it is also a great food for weight loss. In this case, the almonds in this nut butter provide a source of healthy fats, fiber, and protein, making for a filling food that also promotes overall wellness. Many nut butters contain added sugar, but dates are the only sweetener you'll find in this RX nut butter. The individual packets make them great for portion control, and the egg whites used in the recipe give them a touch more protein than most other nut butters.

Cascadian Farms Frozen Riced Cauliflower Blend with Stir-Fry

Per ¾ cup (83 g) : 25 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein

You have no doubt seen an explosion in cauliflower-based foods in recent years, and for good reason. In this case, cauliflower rice is a much lower-calorie alternative to traditional rice and other grains. This allows you to have a larger volume of food that creates a filling meal for fewer calories. With only 25 calories per serving, you could have multiple servings and still stay within a reasonable calorie budget. Pair with your favorite protein and healthy fat to create a well-balanced meal. Grilled chicken topped with sliced avocado would be a delicious and easy choice to serve over this cauliflower rice.

RELATED: 9 Best Low-Calorie Breakfasts for Weight Loss

Banza Mac and Cheese

Per box serving (71 g) : 260 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 640 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 15 g protein

Although delicious and a favorite dish for kids and adults alike, traditional mac and cheese can be loaded with saturated fat, and lack fiber and protein. This means it doesn't constitute a balanced meal and could slow down your weight loss progress. Banza Mac and Cheese is made with chickpea noodles which packs fiber and protein, making it a nutritious and filling meal. Not to mention, if you use milk in your preparation, you can add additional grams of protein. To turn this easy-to-make mac and cheese into an even more nutritious meal, add a handful of spinach or peas to your noodles for a nutrient boost.

Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna

Per pouch (85 g) : 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 24 g protein

Tuna pouches make one of the most convenient sources of protein available. For only 100 calories, these Safe Catch tuna pouches pack 25 grams of filling protein, which is plenty for a full meal. If lack of time has kept you from bringing your lunch from home, and instead heading to a drive-thru, stock up on these tuna pouches. They even come in flavored options, like chili lime and garlic herb, that can easily be served over whole grain crackers with a side of veggies and hummus for a complete meal that requires zero prep. Not only will you get a hearty dose of filling protein, but tuna packs healthy Omega-3 fats, and Safe Catch has the lowest mercury content of any brand.

RELATED: 11 Best Canned Tunas on the Market, and 3 to Stay Away From

Amy's Organic Chunky Vegetable Soup

Per can (405 g) : 130 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 1,200 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (5 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 4 g protein

Soups make for an easy meal, but may can be loaded with fat, saturated fat, and low-fiber carbs. However, this vegetable soup is a great option for a snack or meal base. With 5 grams of filling fiber and only 130 calories, this makes for a hearty soup that is relatively low in calories. Sprinkle with cheese and enjoy as a veggie-loaded snack on a cold day, or add your favorite protein and fat to make a complete meal. Add in chicken sausage for protein and top with sliced avocado for protein, healthy fats, and a boost of fiber. Versatility and a low calorie and carb count make this soup a great option if you are trying to lose weight.

RELATED: 10 Best & Worst Canned Chicken Noodle Soups, According to a Nutritionist

Taylor Farms Asian Cashew Chopped Salad Kit

Per 1 cup (100 g) : 160 calories, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 3 g protein

Leafy greens are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are low in calories. This combination of features makes them great for weight loss and overall wellness. Turning leafy greens into a delicious meal can require some work, but these bagged salads loaded with flavor make it an easy task. Per serving of salad, you'll get 3 grams of fiber and 12 grams of fat, most of which is the healthy unsaturated kind. There are only 4 grams of added sugar, making it a better option than many other pre-made dressings. Add leftover grilled chicken or diced deli meat for protein, and you have a quick meal that will leave you satisfied.