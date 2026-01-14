4 Chair Exercises That Restore Arm Strength Faster Than Weight Training After 65

These simple moves strengthen your arms so you can perform daily tasks with ease.

After 65, weight training helps fight muscle loss, increase bone density, and improve balance. It’s an excellent way to ensure your arms are strong so you can maintain an independent, active life. Regular strength training is key for completing simple actions that many take for granted, like pushing yourself up out of a chair, carrying a laundry basket, and even pulling a gallon of milk out of the fridge. They all require arm strength.

But what if weight training isn’t your thing? We have just the routine for you after speaking with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. The workout includes four chair exercises that will restore your arm strength even faster than weight training after 65.

The Benefits of Chair Exercises

Chair exercises strengthen by using your body weight against the chair, working your triceps, biceps, chest, and shoulders.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“​​Chair-based exercises can restore arm strength more effectively after 65 because they provide stability while reducing fear of falling or joint strain,” Canham tells us. “This allows older adults to engage muscles fully without bracing or compensating. When the body feels supported the nervous system allows stronger effort. Chair exercises also emphasize controlled movement which improves muscle activation and coordination. They make strength work accessible on a daily basis. Consistency improves when exercises feel safe and manageable. Strength returns through repetition rather than heavy load.”

4 Chair Exercises That Restore Arm Strength

“Each exercise focuses on functional strength rather than isolation. Slow controlled movement increases effectiveness. Rest briefly between sets,” Canham instructs.

Seated Pushups

“A seated pushup from the chair for two sets of eight strengthens triceps shoulders and chest by using body weight safely,” Canham says.

Begin by sitting on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your hands resting on the armrests or seat beside your legs. Brace your core as you press your palms into the armrests or chair surface. Push your body up by straightening both arms and lifting your hips just a bit off the chair. Hold for a moment at the top as you feel the contraction in your chest and arms. Slowly lower back to the start position as your glutes touch the chair. Perform 2 sets of 8 reps.

Seated Overhead Arm Press

“Seated overhead arm presses with no weights for two sets of ten build shoulder strength and mobility through controlled range,” Canham points out.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Seated Arm Pulls

“Seated arm pulls where you pull elbows back for two sets of twelve activate the upper back and improve posture,” Canham explains.

Begin sitting tall on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Extend your arms out ahead of you at shoulder level with your palms facing down or toward each other. Pull your elbows back, drawing your hands in toward your chest in a rowing fashion. Squeeze your shoulder blades at the end of the pull. Extend your arms forward to return to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Seated Arm Circles

“Seated wall or chair supported arm circles for two sets of fifteen build endurance and shoulder stability,” Canham tells us.