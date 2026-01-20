The 7-Minute Chair Routine That Rebuilds Core Strength Better Than Planks After 60

Chair-based workouts are safe, accessible, and channel functional movement—perfect for your core.

Your core is one of the hardest working parts of your body. Think of it as “body central,” because it supports your spine and pelvis, enhances your posture, and helps you stay balanced. Your core is what enables you to move freely and perform activities every day.

By strengthening your core, you’ll make daily tasks so much easier as you age. The best way to get started? We’re glad you asked! We spoke with Eric North, The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, who came up with a seven-minute chair routine that rebuilds core strength better than planks after 60.

Why Chair Workouts Are Effective for Building Core Strength

“A short, chair-based routine can rebuild core strength more effectively for adults over 60 than planks primarily because it offers greater accessibility, safety, and functionality. This allows for more consistent and proper muscle engagement without the physical stress of getting on the floor or maintaining a static hold,” North shares.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In summary, chair-based workouts are safe and accessible, with the chair serving as the perfect supportive base for your training. This form of training also emphasizes functional movement, promotes targeted muscle activation, and reduces strain on the joints. Chair exercises can be easily tweaked to accommodate all fitness levels.

“By eliminating physical barriers and focusing on movements that support real-world functions, a well-designed chair routine helps older adults build a stronger, more supportive core for improved posture, balance, and independence in daily life,” North explains.

Seated Knee Lifts

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Continue to alternate legs slowly, mimicking a marching motion. Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds—or complete as many controlled reps as possible.

Seated Bicycle Crunches

Begin seated toward the edge of the chair. Place your hands behind your head. Lean back slightly and pedal your legs as if riding a bike—lift your left knee and twist your right elbow toward it, then lift your right knee and twist your left elbow toward it. Continue to “pedal,” twisting your torso and bringing your opposite elbow toward the knee. Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds—or complete as many controlled reps as possible.

Seated Russian Twists

Begin seated with your hands clasped together or behind your head, and your feet flat on the ground or slightly lifted to increase the challenge. Twist your torso from one side to the other, activating your obliques. Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds—or complete as many controlled reps as possible.

Heel and Toe Taps

Begin seated tall with your core braced. Extend one of your legs, tapping that heel, then pull your toes under. Alternate legs, keeping your core engaged. Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds—or complete as many controlled reps as possible.

Chair Sit-to-Stands

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds—or complete as many controlled reps as possible.

Seated Side Bends

​​Begin seated. Place one hand behind your head while reaching the other arm down toward the floor as you bend sideways. Stay in a straight line, not allowing yourself to lean forward. Switch sides after completing all prescribed reps on one side. Perform this exercise for 30 to 60 seconds—or complete as many controlled reps as possible.

