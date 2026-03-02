5 Daily Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Better Than Stretching After 60

Stiff hips? Try these trainer-approved strength moves after 60 starting today.

When your hips feel stiff, stretching might seem like the obvious solution. But after 60, tightness is often a symptom of weak muscles, not just limited flexibility. When your glutes and hip stabilizers lose strength with age, the surrounding muscles tighten to make up for it. The result feels like poor mobility and stiffness, but in reality your hip joints simply lack stability and force production.

The good news is you can combat weak hips and joint discomfort with regular strength training. According to a 2023 meta-analysis, resistance training is the most effective way to improve hip function in older adults. Research shows that strengthening your glutes improves walking speed, balance, and fall prevention in adults over 60.

To find out which exercises are best for restoring hip strength better than stretching after 60, we spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his top five daily moves below. “Restoring strength in the glutes, outer hips, and stabilizing muscles does more for long-term mobility than passive flexibility work,” Bickerstaff explains. “Strong hips support the lower back, improve gait mechanics, and reduce compensatory strain on the knees.

Read on for the exercises and detailed step-by-steps.

Glute Bridges

As the name suggests, this exercise targets your glutes, which often weaken after 60 due to prolonged sitting and decreased activity levels. Strong glutes are essential for walking stability, protecting your lower back, and help to restore hip extension strength in a safe manner.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Position your feet hip-width apart and close to your hips. Brace your core gently. Press through your heels. Lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes firmly at the top. Lower your hips slowly with control. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Sit-to-Stands

Standing up from a chair is a fundamental movement for older adults and one of the most functional ways to rebuild hip strength and independence. This movement also strengthens your glutes, hips, and thighs while boosting balance and coordination.

How to do it:

Sit tall in a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Place your feet flat on the floor directly below your knees. Lean slightly forward from your hips. Press through your heels to stand up tall (avoid using your hands for support if possible). Stand tall and squeeze your glutes. Lower yourself back down slowly with control. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Step-ups

Step-ups are a fantastic daily exercise for rebuilding hip strength since they mimic everyday movements like climbing stairs. They’re also a dynamic movement, which helps increase hip power, leg strength, and mobility in ways that stretching cannot.

How to do it:

Stand in front of a low step or stair. Place one foot fully on the step. Engage your core and keep your chest upright. Press through the heel of the leading foot. Lift your body upward until you’re standing tall. Avoid pushing off strongly with the back foot. Step back down slowly with control. Perform two to three sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Standing Hip Abductions

Strong outer hips are essential for balance. Standing hip abductions target the lateral hip muscles that help stabilize your pelvis while walking, which is something that stretching alone can’t do on its own.

How to do it:

Stand tall while holding a wall or chair for support. Keep your torso upright and your core engaged. Slowly lift one leg out to the side (avoid leaning your upper body). Lift only as high as you can maintain control. Pause for one to two seconds at the top. Lower your leg slowly with control. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Clamshells

Clamshells are an excellent move for activating those deep hip stabilizing muscles that stretching can’t reach. These muscles help support pelvic control and reduce stress on your knees and lower back.

How to do it: