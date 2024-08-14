The 5 Healthiest Charleys Cheesesteaks Orders—and 4 To Avoid

Charleys Cheesesteaks is known for its hearty sandwiches and wings that bring a taste of Philadelphia to fast-food lovers everywhere. Yet, like many fast-food joints with indulgent, fried options on the menu, it can be challenging to make choices that align with a balanced, healthy diet. Whether you're watching your calorie intake, managing sodium levels, or just looking for a meal that won't leave you feeling sluggish, we did the leg work for you by reviewing the menu for the healthiest and unhealthiest options at Charleys.

A healthy fast-food order typically includes a modest portion size, lean protein, and nutrient-dense ingredients while minimizing added sugars, unhealthy fats, and excessive sodium. To make your fast-food meal a more health-conscious option, opt for grilled or baked options over fried, order your sauces on the side, and add a vegetable to your meal if possible.

How We Chose the Healthiest Charleys Philly Steaks Orders

We carefully evaluated the Charleys Cheesesteaks menu to determine which items would make the healthiest choices. Here's how we made our selections:

Portion size: We focused on smaller portions to help manage calorie and sodium intake, ensuring you can enjoy your meal without going overboard. The small size will likely be your best option when ordering a sandwich. For wings, choose plain and get your sauce on the side for more portion control.

We focused on smaller portions to help manage calorie and sodium intake, ensuring you can enjoy your meal without going overboard. The small size will likely be your best option when ordering a sandwich. For wings, choose plain and get your sauce on the side for more portion control. Total sodium: Sodium is hard to avoid at fast-food chains, and Charleys is no exception. When selecting the healthiest choices, we looked for options that are low in sodium and offer a smaller portion size.

Sodium is hard to avoid at fast-food chains, and Charleys is no exception. When selecting the healthiest choices, we looked for options that are low in sodium and offer a smaller portion size. Total fat: We prioritized sandwiches that include fresh vegetables and lean proteins, providing essential nutrients without unnecessary fillers or excessive amounts of added fats.

If you're a regular at Charleys or just looking for a healthier option on your next visit, these picks will help you make a healthier choice next time.

The 5 Healthiest Charleys Cheesesteaks Orders

Small Veggie Delight

Nutrition (Per small order) :

Calories : 460

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 21 g

If you're looking for a light and satisfying sandwich, the small Veggie Delight is a healthy option. This sandwich is packed with a generous helping of vegetables, providing a nutrient-rich meal that's filling and provides 5 grams of fiber. Plus, even as a vegetarian option, it delivers 21 grams of protein.

Small Chicken Teriyaki

Nutrition (Per small order) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 33 g

For a savory and slightly sweet option, the small Chicken Teriyaki sandwich is a winner. It pairs grilled chicken with a teriyaki glaze, creating a sandwich that offers 33 grams of protein and only 6 grams of added sugar. The combination of protein and carbs here makes it an excellent option for those who want to maintain their energy levels without overindulging.

Small Chicken Philly

Nutrition (Per small order) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 32 g

The small Chicken Philly offers all the classic flavors of a Philly cheesesteak but in a lighter portion. The grilled chicken brings a lean protein source that helps keep you feeling full. Paired with sautéed onions and peppers, this 430-calorie sandwich packs in veggies, too—without the calories often associated with larger cheesesteaks.

Small Chicken Buffalo

Nutrition (Per small order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 32 g

With 450 calories in the small serving size, the Chicken Buffalo is an excellent choice on the Charleys Cheesesteaks menu. Buffalo sauce adds flavor without extra calories, and the grilled chicken provides a hefty dose of 32 grams of protein. The portion size is perfect for a flavorful, satisfying meal that won't leave you feeling sluggish from overeating.

Plain Boneless Wings, 6-Count

Nutrition (per 6 wings) :

Calories : 660

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1620 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

The healthiest option on the Charleys menu is plain wings without sauce in the 6-count portion. Due to their high protein content of 30 grams per serving, these are a satisfying choice and the lowest in calories. Plus, we recommend opting for sauce on the side to give you control over additional calories and sodium, allowing you to enjoy flavorful wings while keeping your meal balanced.

4 Orders To Avoid at Charleys Cheesesteaks

Large Chicken Philly

Nutrition (Per large order) :

Calories : 1,010

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 2,150 mg

Carbs : 76 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 82 g

The large Chicken Philly has a hefty calorie total and a high sodium content that can be hard to manage, especially if you're watching your intake. Although the sandwich packs a whopping 82 grams of protein, the larger portion also means you're getting much more fat and sodium than you might realize. With 2,150 milligrams of sodium, you're taking in almost a day's worth of salt in one meal. If you're looking for a healthier alternative, sticking with the smaller size is a more balanced choice.

Large Bacon 3 Cheesesteak

Nutrition (Per large order) :

Calories : 1,200

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 2,870 mg

Carbs : 80 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 80 g

While it's undoubtedly delicious, the large Bacon 3 Cheesesteak combines steak, bacon, and three types of cheese, significantly impacting the total calories, fat, and sodium. With 2,870 milligrams of sodium and 1,200 calories, you'll likely exceed your daily salt needs and reach more than half of your calorie needs for the day with just one sandwich.

Large Chicken Buffalo

Nutrition (Per large order) :

Calories : 1,030

Fat : 44 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 4,320 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 82 g

The large Chicken Buffalo sandwich contains twice the calories and more than four times the sodium as the small size. While we love the protein content, the excessive sodium and fat make this a less healthy choice for those looking to maintain a more nutritious diet. If you're watching your sodium intake, steer clear of this menu item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Garlic Parm Classic Wings, 10 Count

Nutrition (Per 10 count) :

Calories : 1,800

Fat : 140 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g)

Sodium : 3,300 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 110 g

From the wings menu, a 10-piece Garlic Parm Classic Wings order is among the unhealthiest options on the Charleys Cheesesteaks menu. With a staggering 1800 calories and 140 grams of fat, this single meal accounts for nearly all the recommended daily intake for most people. The 3,300 milligrams of sodium far exceeds the daily limit of 2,300 milligrams recommended by the dietary guidelines.