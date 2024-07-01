25 Saltiest Burgers in America—Ranked

Red meat lovers know how satisfying it can be to sit down and bite into a hot, juicy burger from a favorite restaurant. Whether you enjoy a plain hamburger with ketchup or a more extravagant one loaded with cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, and your favorite sauce, chowing down on a burger can be a satiating experience when the cravings hit. However, burgers from chain restaurants and fast-food joints can sometimes be the unhealthiest items on the menu, especially when it comes to sodium.

We all need a small amount of sodium for fluid balance and muscle function, but a diet that is too high in sodium can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, and heart disease. This is why the FDA recommends that adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily and that those with existing heart complications reduce this limit to around 1,500 milligrams. Unfortunately, many of your favorite restaurant burgers have more sodium than your daily limit, with some of the saltiest burgers containing more than 3,000 milligrams per order.

So, what are the saltiest burgers at your favorite fast-food and restaurant chains? We looked at popular restaurant menus and ranked some of the highest-sodium burgers we could find, with the number one spot going to the saltiest burger in America.

McDonald's Big Mac

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 25 g

The more than 1,000 milligrams of sodium in this McDonald's Big Mac is almost half the recommended daily sodium limit, and that's without the side of fries most people are likely to order. Go for a regular hamburger at McDonald's, which only gives you 510 milligrams of sodium.

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 30 g

The McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe is even worse than the Big Mac in terms of sodium, and you're looking at higher levels of calories, fat, saturated fat, and trans fat, too. As mentioned, your best bet is to stick with a regular hamburger or cheeseburger at McDonald's. Or you can order a Hamburger Happy Meal, which has 680 milligrams of sodium instead of the 1,210 milligrams you get with the Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

Burger King Triple Whopper

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,170

Fat : 80 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,300 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 73 g

The original Burger King Whopper is already salty enough with over 1,000 milligrams of sodium, but its triple version has a whopping 1,300. Not only that, but this burger has more than double a day's worth of saturated fat (the American Heart Association recommends a limit of 13 grams), a type of fat that can lead to heart complications and high cholesterol when consumed in excess.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 62 g

Sodium : 1,310 mg

Carbs : 40 g

Five Guys has a few burger options that are relatively lower in sodium, like its regular hamburger (430 milligrams) and Little Hamburger (390 milligrams). However, its Bacon Cheeseburger has over 1,300 milligrams of sodium, more than half the recommended daily max.

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Double

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 910

Fat : 62 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 53 g

With a name like the Big Bacon Classic Double, you might guess that this Wendy's burger will be loaded with calories, fat, and sodium—and you'd be correct. With 1,460 milligrams of sodium, 25 grams of saturated fat, and almost 1,000 calories, this burger is one you may want to skip. It also has 3 grams of trans fat, a type of fat linked to heart disease, which is why the World Health Organization says you should limit your consumption to no more than 2.2 grams per day.

Carl's Jr. Breakfast Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 810

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,600 mg

Carbs : 69 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 42 g

A burger for breakfast might sound like a good idea, especially for the morning after a night of drinking with friends when you need something greasy to soak up the hangover. Unfortunately, eating this Carl's Jr. Breakfast Burger gives you 70% of the recommended daily sodium max before even making it to lunchtime, and you'll already be past your daily saturated fat intake.

Wendy's Dave's Triple

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,160

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g, Trans Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,640 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 70 g

Anytime you see "triple" in the name of a fast-food burger, you can guarantee you're better off skipping it. Take Wendy's Dave's Triple, for example. First, there are more than 1,100 calories in the burger alone, without a side order of fries. It also has almost three times your saturated fat limit for the day and twice the recommended limit of trans fat—both of which are types of fats linked to heart disease. And finally, this triple burger's sodium count comes in at 1,640 milligrams, which will get you way too close to your daily limit.

Wendy's Pretzel Baconator

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,050

Fat : 71 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,690 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 61 g

Two burger patties, two slices of cheese, mayo, multiple bacon slices, and a pretzel bun equals a burger far too high in calories and sodium. The Pretzel Baconator from Wendy's may taste good, but you'll want to skip this one if you're watching your sodium, saturated fat, or trans fat intake. Most of the menu items at Wendy's are high in sodium, but to satisfy your craving, you can order the Jr. Hamburger, which has only 440 milligrams.

Sonic Supersonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 75 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,000 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 57 g

When you're looking for "healthier" burger options at a restaurant chain, you can always assume that something with "bacon" or "double" in the name is going to be higher in calories, fat, and sodium. The Supersonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger is a good example, bringing 2,000 milligrams of sodium and 1,130 calories in the burger alone. Unfortunately, even the regular Sonic Cheeseburger (with a single patty and slice of cheese) still has more than 1,000 milligrams of sodium.

Dairy Queen Flamethrower Signature Stackburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 930

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,020 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 61 g

Three burger patties, three slices of cheese, bacon, sauce, and a toasted bun make for a burger with more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium and nearly twice as much as your recommended daily saturated fat limit. The Dairy Queen Flamethrower Signature Stackburger is certainly tasty, but consuming almost a whole day's worth of sodium in just one burger is a dangerous choice for people watching their sodium levels.

Carl's Jr. Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,050 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 58 g

No one is surprised to learn that a burger made of two beef patties, cheese, bacon, and fried onion rings would be high in sodium, calories, and fat. The Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl's Jr. is bad news for those watching their sodium or fat levels, and to be honest, almost all of the burgers on its menu have more than 1,000 milligrams of sodium. If you're steering clear of too much salt, you may want to avoid this fast-food joint altogether.

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,140

Fat : 78 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2,080 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 39 g

You've heard of the Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse, but have you heard of the Bloomin' Burger? This burger, although delicious, has more than 1,100 calories and more than 2,000 milligrams of sodium. But what else could we expect with a beef patty topped with fried Bloomin' Onion Petals, American cheese, and that signature Bloomin' sauce?

Jack in the Box Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 910

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2,200 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 57 g

The Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box is the chain's highest-sodium burger with 2,200 milligrams—a number almost as high as the recommended limit for an entire day. It also has twice the recommended daily saturated fat and more than a day's worth of trans fat, making it a bad-news-burger for those watching their heart health.

Carl's Jr. Double Big Angus Guacamole Bacon Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 93 g (Saturated Fat: 31 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 2,300 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 73 g

Another sodium monstrosity from Carl's Jr. is the Double Big Angus Guacamole Bacon Burger, which comes in at 2,300 milligrams of sodium—the exact maximum daily limit recommended by the FDA. Not only are you getting a day's sodium in just one burger, but you're getting almost double the suggested daily limit of trans fat and more than 1,300 calories.

Checkers Baconzilla Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 960

Fat : 75 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 2,440 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 46 g

We are now at the point in our list where we've reached the burgers with more than an entire day's worth of sodium in them. The Baconzilla Burger from Checkers has 2,440 milligrams of sodium in just the burger alone, which comes from the combination of two beef patties, bacon slices, American cheese slices, mayo, and ketchup. All the burgers at Checker's are loaded with sodium. Even its simplest burger—the All-American Cheeseburger—has more than 1,000 milligrams. For those who want a low-sodium option, you're better off steering clear of Checkers if possible.

Texas Roadhouse Smokehouse Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,080

Fat : 67 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g, Trans Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 2,490 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 58 g

Many people go to Texas Roadhouse for the steak, but this restaurant chain has a few burger options. The Smokehouse Burger, which features a burger patty, barbecue sauce, two types of cheese, and sauteed mushrooms, may not seem all that bad compared to some of the other options on the list. Still, this burger has nearly 2,500 milligrams of sodium and more than 1,000 calories.

Chili's Bacon Rancher Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,710

Fat : 123 g (Saturated Fat: 50 g, Trans Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 2,640 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 100 g

The sodium count in this Chili's Bacon Rancher Burger is shocking enough at 2,640 milligrams, but what is even scarier are the 50 grams of saturated fat and 6 grams of trans fat. That's almost four times the recommended amount of saturated fat and nearly three times the daily trans fat limit. And yes, these numbers are before you add fries.

Checkers Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 90 g (Saturated Fat: 33 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,790 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 58 g

As mentioned, you'll want to steer clear of burgers with "triple" and "bacon" in the name when watching your sodium levels. The Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford from Checkers is an enormous burger with three patties, three slices of cheese, and bacon, all equating to a terrifyingly high sodium count of 2,790 milligrams.

Applebee's Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,620

Fat : 110 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,910 mg

Carbs : 100 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 57 g

The Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger from Applebee's is certainly tempting, especially when you see the side of fries next to it. But consider that this burger has almost 3,000 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of saturated fat, and more than 1,600 calories before even adding the side of fries; this may be a meal you skip if you're tracking your salt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack Double Smokeshack

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 830

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g, Trans Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 3,030 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 58 g

There are plenty of burgers to choose from at Shake Shack, so those who are watching their sodium intake will want to choose anything else except for the Double Smokeshack Burger, which has a whopping 3,030 milligrams of sodium in just the burger alone. For lower sodium options, go for the Single Hamburger (850 milligrams) or the 'Shroom Burger (670 milligrams).

TGI Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glaze Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,140

Fat : 56 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 3,150 mg

Carbs : 117 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 85 g)

Protein : 40 g

The Signature Whiskey-Glaze Burger is one of the most popular menu items at TGI Fridays, but this doesn't mean you need to order it. If you're someone watching your sodium intake, we recommend avoiding this menu item because the burger alone (without the side of fries) contains more than 3,100 milligrams of sodium, which is almost 1,000 more milligrams more than what is suggested to be consumed in an entire day.

The Cheesecake Factory Bistro Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,330

Fat : 74 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 3,190 mg

Carbs : 106 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 55 g

Three of the top five saltiest restaurant burgers on our list are from The Cheesecake Factory, which says something about the nutritional content of its menu. The Bistro Burger, a simple patty topped with bacon, arugula, caramelized onion, and garlic aioli, has 3,190 milligrams of sodium—well over your daily sodium limit.

The Cheesecake Factory Americana Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,400

Fat : 92 g (Saturated Fat: 37 g)

Sodium : 3,380 mg

Carbs : 81 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 60 g

Another sodium disaster at The Cheesecake Factory is the Americana Cheeseburger, which has almost 3,400 milligrams of sodium (without the side of fries). This single patty burger is topped with two types of cheese, potato crisps, onions, and "secret sauce," a combination of ingredients that sends the salt levels soaring.

Applebee's Quesadilla Burger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,620

Fat : 107 g (Saturated Fat: 41 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 3,460 mg

Carbs : 94 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 69 g

A quesadilla and hamburger combined make for a super salty, not-so-nutritious meal. The Quesadilla Burger from Applebee's has one of the highest sodium counts on our list, with 3,460 milligrams. Not only that, but the 41 grams of saturated fat is more than three times the daily limit, and we know that regularly consuming foods this high in sodium and saturated fat can negatively impact your heart health.

The Saltiest Burger Is… The Cheesecake Factory French Dip Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,620

Fat : 118 g (Saturated Fat: 48 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 3,470 mg

Carbs : 79 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 59 g

Last on the list and, therefore, the highest-sodium, saltiest burger in America is the French Dip Cheeseburger from The Cheesecake Factory. With almost 3,500 milligrams of sodium, 48 grams of saturated fat, and more than 1,600 calories, this burger is far better left on the plate or split with friends.