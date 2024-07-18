Customers Just Chose the Best Fried Chicken Chain In 2024—And It's Not Chick-fil-A

Fast-food fans have officially cast their votes and chosen the best fried chicken chain in America in 2024. And while you might expect the winner to be a company with a national presence and widespread name recognition—such as Chick-fil-A—this year's champion has a much smaller presence in select parts of the country.

USA Today published its 10Best Readers' Choice Awards on July 17, giving readers insight into the most beloved fast-food options and companies in 2024. The news site compiles the awards annually by having editors and fast-food experts pick their top food items and chains in categories such as the best fast-food burger, best fast-food fried chicken, best fast-food fries, and best overall fast-food chain. USA Today readers then choose the winners by casting votes.

Chick-fil-A Is No Longer America's Best Fast-Food Restaurant—Here's the New Winner for 2024

Jollibee is this year's winner in the category of fast-food chain with the absolute best fried chicken.

This is an impressive feat considering the fierce competition Jollibee faces from major chicken chains. Chick-fil-A, for example, is America's largest chicken chain by sales and operates more than 3,000 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Meanwhile, fellow chicken giant Popeyes has been growing in popularity and ended last year with more than 3,000 locations in the United States alone.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While Jollibee operates more than 1,500 restaurants globally—the majority of which are in the Philippines— only 100 of its stores are in North America. However, the latest 10Best Readers' Choice Awards results indicate that the chain is quickly gaining traction and developing a devoted fanbase on the continent. Founded in the Philippines, Jollibee serves burgers, sweet spaghetti, tropical handheld pies, chicken sandwiches, and its signature bone-in Chickenjoy Fried Chicken with savory gravy.

7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Chicken

"With 100 stores in North America, and more than 1,500 stores internationally, Jollibee is the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world. They're best known for Chickenjoy, the signature juicy, flavorful fried chicken. Order it in buckets or accompanied by sides—and don't forget to dip it in their silky gravy," USA Today's 10Best editors wrote.

Fast-growing Pollo Campero took second place in the 10Best fast-food fried chicken category in 2024. Guthrie's Chicken, Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, Popeyes, Golden Chick, Chick-fil-A, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken, and Bojangles made up the rest of the top 10, respectively.

Fast-food fans can check out the winners of every other 10Best Readers' Choice Awards category here.