5 Best Lower Ab Exercises To Shrink Your ‘Belly Pooch’

Shrinking your "belly pooch" may feel like an uphill battle at times. It requires just the right exercises to tighten, tone, and lean out the lower part of your core. From moves like the forearm plank to mountain climbers, updating your workout routine is essential to reaching your fat-loss goals. We're here to help with the five best lower ab exercises to lose your belly pooch for good.

Performing functional core exercises and total-body movements helps shrink your lower belly by building core strength, enhancing posture, and promoting overall fat loss. "Lower abdominal muscles, including the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis, are activated through exercises that require pelvic stability and leg movement," explains Adam Kemp, an ISSA-certified personal trainer and professional basketball player. "Compared to traditional core workouts like crunches, these exercises engage multiple muscle groups and often incorporate dynamic movements, making them more effective for fat loss and functional strength."

For the best results, Kemp recommends performing the below exercises two to three times a week. In addition, consume a nutritious diet and perform regular cardio and strength training. "Visible changes depend on body composition and your commitment to a healthy lifestyle," Kemp stresses.

Let's explore the best lower ab exercises to lose your belly pooch.

The Exercises

Forearm Plank

"Forearm planks engage the transverse abdominis, the deepest core muscle that pulls the abdomen inward," Kemp tells us. "They also stabilize the pelvis and spine, reducing strain on the lower back."

How To Do It:

Assume a plank with your forearms on the floor, your body straight, and your core tight. Avoid sagging your hips or lifting your glutes. Hold the position for 20 to 60 seconds, completing 3 to 4 sets.

Side Plank

"Side planks target the obliques, stabilizing the sides of the core and enhancing overall abdominal tone," says Kemp.

How To Do It:

Lie on one side of your body with straight legs. Prop yourself up on your forearm and stack your feet. Lift your hips until your body is totally straight from your head to your heels. Hold for 20–45 seconds per side, completing 3 sets.

Mountain Climbers

"Mountain climbers are dynamic and engage the entire core while burning calories. The rapid leg movement activates the lower abdominals," Kemp explains.

How To Do It:

Begin in a high plank. Alternate driving one knee toward your chest in a speedy fashion. Hold your strong plank position throughout. Perform for 30–60 seconds, 3 sets.

Squats (Bodyweight or Weighted)

"Although primarily a lower-body exercise, squats engage the core for balance and stability, indirectly strengthening the lower abs," says Kemp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower into a squat, as if you're about to sit in a chair. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your feet to return to standing. Complete 3 sets of 12–15 reps.

Lying Leg Raises

"This isolates the lower abs, forcing them to work against gravity for strength and tone," Kemp explains.

How To Do It:

Lie flat on your back with your hands under your hips. Keep your legs straight as you lift them until they're perpendicular to the ground. Gradually lower your legs without allowing them to touch the floor. Complete 3 sets of 12–15 reps.