4 Effective Workouts To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break

Getting back into shape after taking time off can feel daunting. Fortunately, exercise is like riding a bike: you always remember how, and getting back into a fitness routine can happen faster than you think. All you need is a handful of top-notch workouts to help get you back on track. That's why we chatted with Jake Dickson, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer with Barbend, who shares his four best workouts to get back into shape after a long break.

Beyond helping you look and feel your best, regular exercise helps increase energy levels, reduce stress, and boost metabolism. Research shows that getting back into fitness with cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and mobility work can help restore your fitness levels faster.

These workouts are designed to help you ease back into regular exercise while gradually increasing intensity and volume. After time away from the gym, focusing on exercises that build strength and stamina without pushing yourself too hard so you don't overdo it and succumb to burnout is a good idea.

Let's dive into Dickson's top four full-body workouts to get back into shape after a long break.

The Workouts

4 Best Workouts To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break

What You Need: For these workouts, you'll need a barbell, dumbbells, a pull-up bar, a box for jumping on, and a sturdy bench. Depending on your rest intervals and fitness level, this workout can be completed in 45 to 60 minutes.

Workout #1: Full-Body Strength Foundations

1. Barbell Back Squat (3 sets of 5 reps)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and rest the barbell across your upper back. Lower your body into a squat, pushing your hips back while keeping your chest upright. Lower as deep as you can while maintaining balance, then drive through your heels to return to standing.

Tip: Ensure your knees stack over your toes to avoid joint strain.

2. Barbell Bench Press (3 sets of 5 reps)

Lie on a bench and grip the bar with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower the bar to your chest while keeping your elbows tucked at about a 45-degree angle. Push the bar back up to the starting position with control.

Tip: Keep your feet planted firmly on the ground for added stability during the press.

3. Barbell Bent-Over Row (3 sets of 8 reps)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hinge at your hips, and hold the bar with arms relaxed. Keeping your back flat, row the bar up toward your lower abdomen. Slowly lower the bar back down while maintaining a strong core.

Tip: Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement for full activation.

Workout #2: Lower-Body and Upper-Body Focus

1. Barbell Deadlift (3 sets of 5 reps)

Stand hip-width apart with the bar directly over your midfoot and shins close to the bar. Hinge at your hips and grip the bar, keeping your back flat and your core tight. Drive through your heels to stand up, keeping the bar close to your body.

Tip: Maintain a neutral spine throughout the movement to protect your lower back.

2. Dumbbell Lunge (3 sets of 10 reps per leg)

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, standing tall with feet together. Step forward with one leg, lowering your back knee toward the floor until both knees are 90 degrees. Push off the front foot to return to standing and switch legs.

Tip: Keep your chest lifted and core engaged to avoid leaning forward during the movement.

3. Dumbbell Shoulder Press (2 sets of 10 reps per arm)

Sit upright and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the weights overhead, ensuring your elbows are directly under your hands. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height with control.

Tip: Avoid arching your back by keeping your core tight and maintaining proper posture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #3: Bodyweight and Strength Circuit

1. Pushup (3 sets of as many reps as possible [AMRAP])

Get into a pushup position with your body in a straight line from head to toe. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor, then press back up. Continue performing reps until failure.

Tip: Keep your elbows close to your body during the descent for optimal chest and tricep engagement.

2. Chin-Up (3 sets of AMRAP)

Hang onto a bar with an underhand grip and hands shoulder-width apart. Pull your body up, keeping your elbows close to your torso until your chin clears the bar. Lower your body back down with control.

Tip: Pull with your back muscles, not just your arms, to maximize the movement.

3. Mountain Climbers (3 sets of 60 seconds)

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Alternate bringing each knee toward your chest rapidly as if running in place. Continue the movement for 60 seconds.

Tip: Maintain a tight core and keep your hips level to avoid excess movement in your lower back.

Workout #4: Power and Endurance Circuit

1. Box Jump (3 sets of 5 reps)

Stand in front of a stable box with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down and jump explosively onto the box, landing softly with your knees slightly bent. Step down and reset for the next rep.

Tip: Land with control to reduce impact on your joints.

2. Barbell Romanian Deadlift (3 sets of 6 reps)

Stand tall, holding a barbell with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at the hips and lower the bar down your legs while keeping a slight bend in your knees. Return to standing by engaging your glutes and hamstrings to extend your hips.

Tip: Keep the bar close to your body to maintain proper alignment and reduce lower back strain.

3. Dumbbell Row (2 sets of 10 reps per arm)

Kneel on a bench with one hand supporting your body, holding a dumbbell in your free hand. Row the dumbbell up to your hip, keeping your elbow tight to your body. Lower the dumbbell with control.

Tip: Maintain a neutral spine while performing the row for optimal muscle engagement.