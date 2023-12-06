Costco Just Brought Back a 'Phenomenal' Dessert For the Holidays

If you're on the hunt for convenient and delicious desserts to serve your loved ones this holiday season, you might want to check out your local Costco. The retailer is now selling a festive bakery item that customers are calling "phenomenal," "dangerous," and a "must-try."

Costco just brought back its fan-favorite Gooey Cinnamon Rolls, which were first introduced back in June this year. Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco-themed Instagram and TikTok accounts (@costcohotfinds), spotted the bakery item back in warehouses this week and quickly alerted her followers about the return. She filmed herself purchasing a pack of the rolls and sampling them at home before declaring them "phenomenal."

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Are Sharing Mouthwatering Recipes For Kirkland's Chick-fil-A-Style Nuggets6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I heated mine up in the microwave for 20 seconds and these bites are so soft, doughy, and gooey that I needed a fork. These are a must-try," she said in the video.

Not to be confused with the popular Cinnamon Pull-A-Part bread offered in Costco's bakery section from time to time, the Gooey Cinnamon Rolls come in classic spiral shapes with a generous layer of cream cheese icing slathered on top. Fellow shoppers were ecstatic to see the rolls back on shelves and raved about the bakery item in the comments sections under Lamb's posts.

"THESE ARE DANGEROUS. I had over half the tray in one sitting," one fan commented on Lamb's video on TikTok.

"I don't even like cinnamon rolls and those look amazing," another said.

RELATED: Costco's Popular Pretzel Snack Is Back In Stores After a Long Absence

Costco is selling the rolls in packs of six, making them a great option for feeding a crowd during the fast-approaching holiday festivities. The rolls cost $12.99 at the warehouse where Lamb found them, but prices could vary at other locations.

If you're planning on slipping a pack into your cart, just keep in mind that some Costco warehouses receive new or returning items earlier than others. Make sure to check directly with your local warehouse before heading over to confirm whether the bakery item is currently in stock.

This is only the latest festive dessert option to hit Costco's shelves ahead of the holidays. Last week, the warehouse club brought back its popular Mini Gingerbread Cakes and introduced a brand-new Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries. Costco also debuted brand-new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts in the refrigerator section last week.