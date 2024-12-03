The Absolute Best New Costco Bakery Items That Dropped in 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco's bakery is an ever-changing wonderland of sweet and savory treats, many of which have become major hits among shoppers. Throughout the year, the warehouse club revives popular limited-time offerings, such as the springtime favorite mini carrot cakes and the autumnal pumpkin cheesecake.

Beyond resurrecting beloved bakery items, Costco also regularly introduces new ones. In 2024, the big-box retailer debuted over a dozen baked goods, ranging from cakes and cookies to breads and bagels. These new releases have, unsurprisingly, excited shoppers, prompting many to share glowing reviews on social media.

Now that the year is winding down, what better way to reflect on 2024 than by thinking about some of its sweetest moments? Here are 17 of the best new bakery items to arrive at the warehouse club this year.

Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 Cake)

Calories : 350

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

"Outrageously good" and "a delight" were just two ways fans have described Costco's brand-new Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake. Weighing nearly two-and-a-half pounds, this fall-friendly dessert is made with a vanilla sponge cake, maple mousse filling, and a crunchy pecan layer. It's also topped with a brown butter mousse and toasted pecans. Maple fans can pick up one of these cakes for $18.99 at the warehouse, though prices can vary by location.

8 Costco Fall Items Customers Are Raving About

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/12 Loaf)

Calories : 280

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 33 g

This fall, Costco introduced a new dessert that's perfect for pairing with your favorite hot beverage: Cinnamon Coffee Cake. This bakery item costs $9.99 in stores and is made with a cocoa and cinnamon batter and topped with a butter cinnamon streusel.

When the cake first launched, shoppers shared rave reviews, with one calling it "outstanding" and another fan writing that it's "arguably one of the best items in the bakery."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Chocolate Raspberry Round Cake

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're looking for a show-stopping dessert to serve your guests this holiday season, Costco's latest bakery item is sure to turn heads. The warehouse club recently rolled out its new White Chocolate Raspberry Round Cake. The nine-inch circular dessert is layered with vanilla cake, raspberry jam, white chocolate ganache, and mascarpone mousse.

Costco fan account @costcohotfinds recently spotted the new sweet treat for $22.99 at the warehouse and noted, "This is one of the best cakes I have ever had from Costco."

Similarly, another fan on Reddit said the cake is "100% worth the money" and that they "went back for slices three times." The Redditor added, "If it's in your budget I'd definitely buy it cause it's amazing."

11 Best Costco Holiday Desserts in 2024

French Toast Bagels

Nutrition information unavailable.

Break out the butter and turn on your toaster. The Costco bakery is now selling French Toast Bagels, and multiple shoppers have already shared positive feedback.

"They're delicious! highly recommend," one fan wrote on Reddit. "Just got the bagels today and immediately tried one, super good!!" another one wrote in a comment on Instagram.

According to the Instagram user, @whats_in_your_cart, Costco shoppers can purchase any two packages of bagels for $7.99 at the warehouse, though pricing may vary, as always.

Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites

Nutrition information unavailable.

Coffee cake wasn't the only cinnamon-centric dessert Costco released this year. Over the summer, the warehouse club's Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites arrived at the bakery. These "bisconie"—aka Costco's mashup dessert that's a cross between a scone and biscotti—are made with cinnamon-flavored baking chips and a dusting of sugar crystals for additional sweetness.

"These were delicious. Didn't last one day in my home," one commenter shared on Instagram.

10 Legendary Costco Products That Sold Out Almost Instantly

Raspberry Morning Buns

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bun)

Calories : 350

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're a raspberry fan, Costco's new Raspberry Morning Buns are sure to pique your interest. At the end of the summer, the warehouse club had shoppers buzzing after debuting this new item, which is made with a croissant pastry dough, raspberry filling, and cinnamon sugar. A package is currently listed on Instacart for $8.69 (prices are generally cheaper in stores) and contains nine morning buns.

To elevate this fruit-filled treat, @costcohotfinds recommends heating the pastry. "I put mine in the air fryer for five minutes at 350 [degrees], and it came out like these were homemade. Warm, buttery, sweet with a slight crunch. These are delicious," the Instagram user shared.

Cherry Streusel Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

While the fall is most commonly associated with apple- and pumpkin-flavored desserts, Costco also expanded its autumn treat selection this year with a new Cherry Streusel Cheesecake. Weighing nearly five pounds, this fruity dessert had a graham cracker crust, cheesecake filling, cherry topping, and streusel. This new cheesecake was virtually the same as the Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake that launched earlier this fall.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024 Everyone's Talking About

Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

Enter the Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake. Like the cherry variety that followed, this cheesecake featured a sweet graham crust, cheesecake filling, and a streusel topping. However, instead of the filling containing one fruit, it included four: cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

One reviewer shared in a Reddit comment that this is "by far the best cheesecake Costco has made to date," noting that the berries' tartness "goes a long way for cheesecake."

Mixed Berry & Cheese Danishes

Nutrition information unavailable.

Over the summer, Costco expanded its pastry selection with the launch of its new Mixed Berry and Cheese Danishes. These had a buttery, flaky dough with a cream cheese filling and a mixed berry filling that contained cherries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. News of the item's release sparked excitement from shoppers on social media, with one writing, "Just take my money."

Costco Just Launched a New Craft Beer In Time for the Holidays

Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

In addition to the plethora of sweet treats that hit Costco this year, the bakery also rolled out some savory items. In July, shoppers spotted single packages of the Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf, a hand-scored, hearth-baked bread made with aged parmesan cheese, sea salt, and rosemary. The warehouse club previously offered rosemary parmesan bread in two-packs.

While multiple shoppers shared that they used this bread to, of course, make sandwiches, another transformed the item into a savory French toast.

Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

Costco leveraged the seasonal popularity of creamsicles with the summer launch of its Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake. Weighing nearly five pounds, this summery dessert featured a sweet graham cracker crust, an orange vanilla cheesecake batter, and a creamy whipped topping. The ice cream bar-inspired cheesecake had shoppers singing praises on social media.

"I really enjoyed this!! I bought it on a whim and am glad I did so," one Reddit user wrote. "The orange taste is strong enough to balance out the richness of the cheesecake. I'm not even a big sweets person, but I'm quite pleased with this one lol."

11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in December

Lemon Raspberry & Butter Pecan Puffins

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 420

Costco's muffins are no stranger to online chatter. This spring, the warehouse club expanded its selection of these baked goods by dropping two new flavors: Lemon Raspberry and Butter Pecan. The lemon raspberry variety features a lemon batter with raspberries and a lemon streusel, while the putter pecan muffins have a pecan sugar batter and a pecan sugar topping.

Costco members spotted the new muffins in smaller sizes and packaged in eight-count boxes. In the past, the warehouse club required shoppers to purchase two six-count packages of muffins that were larger in size.

Banana Cream Pie

Nutrition information unavailable.

In the spring, Costco caught the attention of banana fans with its Banana Cream Pie. Sitting at more than three pounds, this bakery item had a butter graham cracker crust layered with a banana cream filling made with real bananas. The dessert was also covered in a caramel whipped topping and drizzled with additional caramel.

News of this new bakery item generated major buzz, with some shoppers even transforming the dessert into ice cream. That being said, it didn't go without criticism. Some customers said the dessert was too sweet, while others wished for the pie to have real banana slices.

Costco Just Brought Back an 'All-Time Favorite' Holiday Dessert

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Nutrition information unavailable.

Whether incorporated into a salad, bread, or a confection, dried cranberries can be a welcome addition to a wide variety of recipes. This year, Costco went the dessert route by introducing new White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies, which @costcohotfinds described as "soft, buttery, and delicious."

In a separate Instagram post, one fan noted that they weren't "overly sweet," as they expected, adding, "All in all, very happy with them."

Cookies 'N Cream Mini Cakes

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Mini Cake)

Calories : 390

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 4 g

Throughout the year, Costco offers different miniature cakes and dropped a new flavor in January: cookies 'n cream. These mini cakes (which are really just large cupcakes) consisted of chocolate cake topped with cookies and cream frosting and finished off with cookie crumbles.

One shopper described the flavor as "pretty sweet, but not annoyingly or cloyingly sweet." They added that the cakes have "good chocolate flavor in almost a pound cake consistency."

25 Best Costco Appetizers To Try Right Now

Triple Chocolate Cream Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/16 Pie)

Calories : 430

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 5 g

What's better than one type of chocolate? Three types of chocolate, obviously. At the beginning of 2024, Costco began offering its Triple Chocolate Cream Pie, which, yes, packed a triple chocolate punch. This dessert weighed almost four pounds and featured a graham cracker crust, fudge brown chocolate custard, and a whipped topping blanketed in chocolate shavings.

After this item launched, Costco shoppers shared their thoughts, with @costcohotfinds commenting, "When I was at the checkout, the employees were raving about it, and they weren't wrong."

Cherry Topped Cheesecake

Nutrition information unavailable.

Costco excited cherry dessert fans at the beginning of the year when its nearly six-pound Cherry Topped Cheesecake hit the bakery. Shoppers can rejoice once again, as the seasonal treat was recently spotted at the bakery again. Priced at $22.99 in stores, this massive dessert is made with a sweet graham cracker crust, a layer of sour cream, rich cheesecake filling, and a sweet cherry topping. For additional pizzazz, it also features a white buttercream border.