The 11 Best Quick & Easy Lunch Options at Costco Right Now

As a child, eating lunch was always a big event. Teachers used to shuffle my grade-school classes into fluorescent-lit lunchrooms each afternoon and then leave us to crack open lunchboxes packed lovingly by our mothers. We'd swap, share, and eat to our heart's content before returning to our classrooms for another afternoon of learning.

Between work, school, raising kids, and all of the other responsibilities that come with growing up, eating lunch often falls much lower on the priority list when you become an adult. So, on hectic days when you barely have time to accomplish all of your tasks— let alone cook—stocking your pantry with easy, convenient lunch options that can be prepared in minutes is a lifesaver.

Luckily for Costco members, the retailer's shelves are stocked with food items that fit the bill. We've rounded the 11 best Costco lunch foods that customers swear are both tasty and convenient, so consider one of these options the next time you need something speedy and low-effort to get through those busy afternoons.

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen

Per serving (1 bowl) : 450 cal, 18 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 1,560 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (5 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 8 g protein

This popular lunch option at Costco not only takes just two minutes to prepare, but it also tastes "amazing," according to members. The Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen is a microwaveable noodle soup with a rich pork broth, sold in packs of six at Costco. While it can be eaten any time of day, Costco members especially love the ramen as a quick and tasty midday meal.

"This is my go-to lunch for eating at the desk. It is fast and tasty. I highly recommend," a fan raved on Reddit recently. "I buy a couple boxes at a time to keep on hand."

"I [quickly] went through about 12 whole boxes of these until I finally got sick of them. They were a lifesaver at work," another Redditor wrote.

Kirkland Signature Mixed Greens Salad with Pecans & Goat Cheese

Per serving (1/6 of tray) : 350 cal, 28 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (4 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 6 g protein

The Kirkland Signature Mixed Greens Salad with Pecans & Goat Cheese has only been around for a few months, but it's already become a fan-favorite lunch item among Costco shoppers. The salad comes with a boatload of flavorful toppings: goat cheese, dried cranberries, bell peppers, pecans, grape tomatoes, red onions, and a honey dijon vinaigrette. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Because there are six servings in every container, Costco shoppers love to portion it into a few days' worth of easy lunches. Some also like to add their own proteins to make it extra filling.

"I love this salad. I divide the whole thing up into four containers. I also buy the chicken and tear it up and put [it] in small containers to go with it," a Costco shopper shared on Reddit.

Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables

Per serving (1/2 pack) : 210 cal, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 5 g protein

The Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables is another standout lunch item at Costco because of its ease and versatility. The veggie-laden noodles come in individually portioned packs that only require a couple minutes in the microwave before you can dig in.

However, many Costco shoppers don't stop there. They love to upgrade the premade noodles with their own tasty additions, like sesame oil, chicken, shrimp, or a dash of soy sauce.

"I usually always have a pack of these in my freezer in case I need a quick lunch at work!" a fan shared on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Southwest Wrap with Rotisserie Chicken

Per serving (1/4 tray) : 620 cal, 35 g fat (16 g saturated fat), 1,560 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (4 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 27 g protein

Many of the quick and convenient lunch items on this list require just a few minutes of prep time. But Costco's Kirkland Signature Southwest Wrap with Rotisserie Chicken stands out for the fact that it requires no prep at all. These ready-to-eat wraps are filled with rotisserie chicken, black beans, corn, and spinach. They also come with a creamy chipotle-style sauce.

Each container comes with four sizable wraps, which is more than enough for a couple days of easy lunches. Better yet, Costco shoppers say they're also pretty darn tasty.

"They are super good, and a little spicy!" a fan raved on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Per serving (3 oz) : 140 cal, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g sugar), 16 g protein

The Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks have been garnering rave reviews ever since they first appeared in Costco's freezer section in September. And according to members, they make for a delicious and low-effort lunch.

The fully cooked nuggets come frozen, so customers need only pop the nuggets into the microwave, freezer, or air fryer for a few minutes to warm them up. Afterward, they can eat the nuggets as is or turn them into an easy protein boost for their lunches.

"I like the Kirkland breaded chicken nuggets thrown over whatever salad or the pasta salad from the deli when they have it," a shopper noted on Reddit recently.

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice

Per serving (1 pepper) : 300 cal, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 770 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 20 g protein

The Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers aren't necessarily the speediest lunch option at Costco because they have to be cooked in the oven for about an hour. But if you make a point of cooking the peppers ahead of the work week and divide them into individual portions, you can get several days of easy, reheatable lunches. The peppers come six to a tray and are stuffed with ground beef, rice, tomato sauce, and cheese.

"Those stuffed peppers are my go to for nights I don't have time to cook or weeks I couldn't meal prep," a Costco shopper wrote on Reddit.

Tasty Bite Organic Madras Lentils

Per serving (2/3 cup) : 140 cal, 6 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (6 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 6 g protein

The beauty of the Tasty Bite Organic Madras Lentils, another popular lunch option at Costco, is that they can be heated up in just 60 seconds in the microwave. So, if you're in dire need of a quick lunch one afternoon, this item can give you access to a hot, filling meal in practically no time.

The product features lentils, red beans, and spices simmered in a creamy tomato sauce. You can eat the lentils as is, or take notes from other Costco shoppers who like to pair the dish with rice, veggies, or even tortilla chips.

"The Madras lentil packets served with rice are amazing," a fan raved on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus

Per serving (1 container) : 170 cal, 13 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

While Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus Cups aren't meals in and of themselves, customers can easily use them to build a quick and tasty lunch. Costco shoppers like to pair the flavorful spread with veggies, protein, or whatever else suits their fancy. And since each box comes with 20 cups, shoppers should be able to enjoy them for quite some time before running out.

"One or two of those plus some crackers/veggies/ham/fruit. You got yourself an adult Lunchable," one fan said of the hummus cups on Reddit.

"I live off these," another said.

Kirkland Signature Beef Chili

Per serving (1/4 tray) : 470 cal, 19 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1,380 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (7 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 24 g protein

While Costco's decision to use beans in its chili has been the subject of fierce debate in the past, many shoppers think the premade meal is a stellar option for low-effort lunches.

One shopper, for example, recently took to Reddit to share that he and his wife bought three containers of the Kirkland Signature Beef Chili during one Costco trip. This gave them "more than enough chili" for lunches for a whole week.

Of course, eating anything for a week straight can get pretty repetitive, but shoppers say that the chili freezes well. This means that shoppers can divide containers into portions and reheat the chili for a quick lunch whenever a craving hits.

Bibigo Steamed Dumplings

Per serving (1 tray) : 240 cal, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 580 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 15 g protein

The Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings are practically tailor-made for giving consumers an expeditious yet tasty midday bite. The frozen dumplings come in microwaveable trays that only need to be heated for two minutes before they're ready to eat. Since each box at Costco comes with six trays, customers can store these in their freezers and pull them out whenever they need an easy lunch.

"Bibigo dumplings are perfect for lunch. Two minutes in the microwave," a customer noted on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup

Per serving (1 cup) : 120 cal, 3 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 760 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 11 g protein

Pretty much any premade soup can be enjoyed as a convenient, low-effort lunch, but Costco shoppers are particularly big fans of the Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup. One shopper has even admitted to eating the soup so much that they got sick of it.

"I love the chicken tortilla soup! I ate it every day for two months and I'm tired of it now but it's tasty, filling, and healthy," they wrote on Reddit.

The soup features diced tomatoes, white chicken meat, sweet corn, and roasted poblano peppers in a rich chicken stock. After heating it up in the microwave or on the stove, customers suggest adding fresh avocado, extra chicken, or a dash of hot sauce to zhuzh up the soup.