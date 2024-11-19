Costco Shopper Shares Genius Food Court Pizza Hack: 'Perfection'

Costco's food court pizzas are already beloved among members for their convenience and incredible value at just $9.95 for a whole 18-inch pie. But thanks to a genius hack making its rounds on the internet, Costco shoppers have a whole new way to enjoy the iconic food court offering.

A Costco shopper took to Reddit this week to share their simple yet effective trick for freezing food court pizza slices in plastic bags to reheat whenever the desire strikes.

Costco's Adorable Sold-Out Pet Item Is Back For the Holiday Season

"My favorite frozen pizza at Costco is their food court pizza that I take home whole and freeze for late-night cravings," they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Redditor (u/Rpark888) told Eat This, Not That! that they came up with the trick after beginning an intermittent fasting schedule that bars them from indulging in a fresh food court slice during the times of day they typically shop at Costco.

"That's when I decided that I'm going to take the temptation home with me so I can indulge in my own time, on my own terms. That car ride home is then another test of will, might, and determination," u/Rpark888 said.

They recommend waiting until the food court pie cools down and then freezing two slices at a time in gallon-sized Ziploc bags, separating the pieces with parchment paper to prevent them from sticking. While those who try out this trick can reheat their frozen pizza any way they please, u/Rpark888 likes to either pop it in the toaster oven at 350 F for six minutes or air fry it at 400 F for five minutes "if I want my pepperoni slightly burnt."

"Either way, the pizza turns out hot and crispy, and [it's] perfect for a late-night treat that's only second to the fresh bite at the club!" u/Rpark888 added.

The Redditor's post has already racked up dozens of comments, many from fellow Costco members who couldn't wait to try out the trick for themselves.

"Never thought of that, such an awesome idea," one wrote.

"This is big brain thinking," another commented.

Meanwhile, others said they'd also tried freezing their food court pizza in the past—and raved about the results.

"Been doing this for a while now too. Probably one of the best reheated pizzas I've had," a shopper commented.

Costco Is Expanding a New Food Court Feature—and Customers Aren't Happy

"The mozzarella is soooo much better after going into the freezer. I put a slice in the microwave and do a 10-second burst…wait 10 seconds then do one more burst. It gets it just to about room temp where the cheese starts to sweat…that's perfection," another said.

This is only one of the enticing hacks that Costco shoppers have devised for the retailer's popular food court pies. Members also recommend topping the pizza with the food court's chopped onions, while others like to upgrade their slices with dried herbs, hot honey, or other condiments upon arriving at home. Some say that certain food courts will even cook a pizza "well-done"—which results in a crispier crust—if you ask for it.