Costco's Adorable Sold-Out Pet Item Is Back For the Holiday Season

Costco shoppers looking for something to gift their furry friends are in luck this holiday season. The warehouse club just brought back an adorable pet item that flew off the shelves when it first debuted in 2023, and shoppers are already racing to get their hands on one.

The popular Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies have officially been spotted back in stores again. The hoodies initially hit shelves in late 2023, and shoppers bought up the supply so fast that many had trouble finding them in stock both in warehouses and online. Those who did manage to snag the hoodies, however, raved about them and flooded the Costco Reddit forum with pictures of their pets in the Kirkland Signature apparel.

Unsurprisingly, shoppers have been ecstatic to see the hoodies back in stores for the 2024 holiday season.

"Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies are ADORABLE! Now your pets can match your love for Costco! We had to get one for our dog Nala…they're too cute!" the Costco fan account @costcobuys wrote in a post this week.

"I can't stop smiling looking at them in their hoodies," fellow Costco fan @costcohotfinds said after dressing up her pets in the mini sweatshirts.

The hoodies, available in black or gray, feature reflective Kirkland Signature logos, reinforced leash holes, a kangaroo pocket, and a ribbed hem and cuffs. The sizes range from small to extra-large, so they can fit both dogs and cats.

They've been selling for around $14 at some locations and online, but like any other Costco product, prices and availability may vary. Interested customers should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether the hoodies are in stock before heading over.

The Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodie isn't the only fan-favorite Costco product to return to shelves recently. Earlier this week, Costco shoppers were delighted to see the popular British Sticky Toffee Pudding arrive back in stores as well. This seasonal item consists of microwaveable sticky date cakes in a buttery toffee sauce. It's typically only available at Costco during the holidays each year, so interested shoppers shouldn't wait too long before snagging a pack.

Members were similarly enthused to see the beloved Peppermint Bark come out of retirement for the 2024 holiday season late last month.