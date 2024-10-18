New Costco Steak Bites Spark Debate: 'Mediocre At Best'

Costco sells a wide variety of meats that both shoppers and chefs adore, from its high-quality Japanese Wagyu to its much-loved $4.99 rotisserie chicken. However, a new type of steak arriving at Costco is causing serious contention among shoppers who can't agree on whether it's a must-buy or a must-skip.

Earlier this week, a Costco member took to Reddit to rave about Fresh Additions-brand Fully Cooked Steak Bites they'd recently found at the retailer. Similar to the Fresh Additions Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites already sold at Costco, the refrigerated steak is chopped into bite-sized pieces and divided into individually portioned containers for extra convenience. The beef used in the product is also 100% grass-fed, free from antibiotics, and contains no added hormones.

"New steak bites at Costco are amazing," the shopper raved. "I was concerned they might be dry, but they are perfectly seasoned and tender. Heated them up for 40 seconds and they were good to go. Perfect for those with little time (or just everyone in general) coming in at 20 grams of protein for 120 [calories]."

Since it was published, the Reddit post has sparked a fierce debate among fellow Costco members. For example, many commented on the post to share similarly enamored reviews of the steak.

"I bought them on a whim and they are actually quite good. I've gone through about 9/10 of the pack in one week," a Redditor wrote.

"Had some of this for an afternoon snack on a corn tortilla with some salsa verde. Brilliant," another commented.

However, others have had a decidedly more negative experience with the steak product and they weren't shy about saying so.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"They are just ok. Very low quality, very chewy meat," one comment read.

"They are mediocre at best. When you consider the price, it is even worse," another Redditor said. (Shoppers report that Costco has been selling six-serving packs of the steak bites for $17.99).

Because the reactions to the product have been so divided, interested shoppers may need to try the steak for themselves to find out whether or not it's worth the purchase. As with any other Costco product, the price and availability of the Fresh Additions Fully Cooked Steak Bites may vary by location. Members should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether the item is in stock before heading over.