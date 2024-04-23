13 Best International Foods You Can Score at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you were walking the aisles of Costco between the end of January and early February, you may have noticed the retailer's inaugural International Food Event. During these few weeks, guests could sample foods from around the world, ranging from coffee drinks to corn dogs.

According to new Costco CEO Ron Vachris, this international food event had a larger purpose. "One of the big benefits of doing business globally is the opportunity to bring goods from abroad to the U.S.," Vachris said during the company's annual shareholder meeting in January.

Which international imports you see may vary widely depending on your warehouse—and some you may not even realize are imports unless you look closely at the label. Some of the global treasure-hunt items highlighted in the call included CP Tom Yum Wonton Soup from Thailand, Astruc Pastry Tray and Macarons from France, and Noel Spanish Tapas Tray from Spain.

There are many items inspired by other countries at Costco, but if you want truly international brands, look for "Product of" or "Imported from" on the label.

I scoured the aisles of my Costco to see what I could find. Here are 13 global picks currently at the warehouse.

Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Mac and Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 3/4 Cup):

Calories : 340

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 12 g

Look beyond Kraft and Annie's boxed mac to find this gem imported from Italian truffle company Sabatino Tartufi. American-style mac and cheese meets black truffle for a luxurious take on a classic boxed meal. Your kids may shy away, but these boxes were flying off the shelf, even at a slightly more luxurious price of $16.99 for three 9.16-ounce boxes.

Polenghi Italian Volcano Organic Lemon Juice

Nutrition : (Per 1 Fl Oz):

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

This isn't your average bottled lemon juice. This version, imported from Italy, is hand-harvested at the bottom of Mt. Etna in Sicily. It contains 100% organic lemon juice, so you'll want to keep it out of the sun and use it fast. You can grab two 33.8-ounce bottles for $9.49 at the warehouse.

Galler Spring Edition Mini Chocolate Bars

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces):

Calories : 191

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 18 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

The candy and chocolate section had a few fun international picks, including these mini chocolate bars in flavors such as milk chocolate hazelnut, dark chocolate praline, milk crispy, dark coffee, and dark orange flavored, all imported from Belgium. The 36-count box will run you $12.99 at the warehouse.

Papouis Halloumi Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce):

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 1 g

Protein : 6 g

Head to the cheese section for this sturdy cheese imported from Cyprus. Halloumi is a super-versatile cheese that is great for grilling or frying. Drizzle it with honey as an appetizer, throw it in a salad, or eat it as-is. Two 8.8-ounce packages are $6.99.

Halloren O's

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces):

Calories : 90

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

These chocolate bites, bonbons, or whatever you want to call them, come from Germany's oldest and self-proclaimed "coolest" chocolate factory. The 22-ounce bag is filled with two different varieties, cookies and cream and brownie-filled bites—both enrobed in chocolate. You can try a bag for yourself for $7.97 at the warehouse.

La Vie Mediterranean Flatbread

Nutrition information unavailable

Pizza meets pide in this Mediterranean flatbread from Turkey (imported via Lyon, France). I tried this one as a sample, and it's delicious. It would make a great appetizer to throw in the oven, and with 10 in a box, you'll always have one on hand. A 10-count box is $12.49 at the warehouse. You'll find it in the freezer section by the pizzas.

Dessert Italiano Tiramisu Cups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Glass):

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're looking for a ready-to-eat dessert, head to the deli section to grab these prepared tiramisu cups proudly displaying "Product of Italy" in the corner. No better place for Tiramisu to be from! You can grab a package of six cups for $12.89 on Instacart. If you're looking for a reason to reuse the glass cups they come in, Redditors have a whole slew of ideas, from poaching eggs to taking shots.

Pulmuone Crispy Potato Corn Dogs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece):

Calories : 290

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 7 g

This Korean street food, or K-street food, is labeled as a corn dog, but it doesn't contain any sort of hot dog or sausage. Instead, it's a jazzed-up mozzarella stick on a stick coated with chunks of potatoes—yep, it's vegetarian. Each is individually wrapped so you can keep them in the fridge for a while. A 19-ounce bag, or eight sticks, is $10.79 at the warehouse.

Pots and Co. Peach and Almond Crumble

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Tray):

Calories : 360

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 4 g

These frozen peach and almond crumbles have popped up in Midwest Costco locations, but you may see the London brand's other desserts, like pot de creme, nationwide. These crumbles, found in the frozen treat section, are handcrafted by Michelin-starred chefs. The peach compote with crunchy almond crumble makes a great summer dessert. You can grab a two-pack for $13.99 at the warehouse to throw in the air fryer or oven.

Nutty & Fruity Tangerine Wedges

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce):

Calories : 95

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 0 g

Costco always has a great selection of dried fruit, including some Kirkland brand varieties. This newer to (my) warehouse selection, dried tangerine wedges, comes from Thailand. They are a little tangy and a little sweet, making them a great addition to any cheese board or a good after-school snack. Instacart has a 20-ounce bag for $10.37.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Assi Rapokki

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 480

Fat : 12 g

Sodium : 1,350 mg

Carbs : 89 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 8 g

Ramen meets topokki rice cakes in this K-street mashup imported from Korea. It's not the healthiest option, but it is a convenient one that you'll find by the ramen, pho, and other noodle soups in the pantry section. Fill the cups with the provided sauces and water and microwave for four minutes. Instacart will deliver this one for $13.65 for a pack of six.

Nina Peeled San Marzano Tomatoes

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 24

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 24 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 1 g

Costco has several varieties of peeled, canned tomatoes, but the Nina version uses real San Marzano tomatoes from Italy. The price is excellent at $5.99 for a 106-ounce can, given many 29-ounce grocery store cans cost $3 to $4. If you can utilize 6 pounds of tomatoes for pasta sauce, pizza sauce, chili, or other dishes, it's a must-grab.

Botticelli Sicilian Eggplant Pasta Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

Botticelli sauce is another Italian product that recently debuted in Costco warehouses in parts of California and the Northwest and Northeast. This rich, chunky sauce is a blend of Italian eggplant and cherry tomatoes, plus basil, onion, and garlic. At the warehouse, you'll get two large 34.8-ounce jars for $11.49.