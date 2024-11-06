Here's When Costco Is Open On Major Holidays In 2024

Major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve are, first and foremost, meant to be spent celebrating with loved ones. However, hosting these cherished festivities often requires a marathon of meal planning, shopping, cleaning, cooking, decorating, and other domestic duties. No matter how thoroughly you prepare in advance, you might find yourself having to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store to pick up forgotten ingredients or party supplies.

If you're one of Costco's more than 136 million cardholders worldwide, you should know that the popular warehouse club's hours vary widely depending on the holiday. So, to help members who may need to make a spontaneous shopping trip on one of the upcoming 2024 holidays, we've compiled all the essential details below on when Costco will and won't be open.

12 Best Costco Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

Here's everything you need to know about Costco's operating hours on every major holiday throughout the rest of the year: Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Luckily for those who find themselves in need of a rotisserie chicken or food court pizza on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day is one of the few holidays when Costco will be open for business in 2024. Shoppers will be able to stop by their local warehouse during normal Monday operating hours on the holiday (usually 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.).

Thanksgiving (Nov. 28)

As is the case year after year, Costco warehouses will not be open on Thanksgiving day in 2024. So, if you want to stock up on Thanksgiving essentials like desserts, sides, veggies, and wine at Costco, make sure to do so before Nov. 28. Just be warned—especially popular Costco Thanksgiving foods, such as its nearly four-pound pumpkin pie, tend to sell extremely fast in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.

RELATED: 7 Major Differences Between Costco & BJ's6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Friday (Nov. 29)

While Costco warehouses across the country will close their doors on Thanksgiving, the grocer will reopen for the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. Costco locations typically operate from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays. However, some warehouses may have different hours in honor of Black Friday. My local Costco in Edison, N.J., for example, will be open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Black Friday.

11 Costco Items That Shoppers Return the Most

Shoppers can use Costco's online warehouse locator tool to check Black Friday hours at locations in their area. And though Black Friday is still a few weeks away (Nov. 29), members can already peruse and score a plethora of enticing deals.

Christmas (Dec. 25)

Costco warehouses remain open on Christmas Eve each year. (On Dec. 24, 2023—which was a Sunday—many locations were open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). However, Christmas Day is one of the seven major holidays that Costco closes for annually. So if you need to make an eleventh-hour grocery store run on Christmas in 2024, just know that Costco won't be among your options.

New Year's Eve (Dec. 31)

While Costco warehouses don't open on New Year's Day, the retailer's doors will be open to customers the day before—New Year's Eve. Last year, stores operated from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the end-of-year holiday. Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for details on its 2024 New Year's Eve hours, but it's safe to assume that warehouses will operate under similar schedules this year. Members should check directly with their local Costco to confirm exactly when they can stop by this New Year's Eve.