Costco Has a Doughy New Bakery Treat—But There's a Catch

Costco's bakery keeps shoppers in constant anticipation of new treats, from desserts like cookies and cakes to savory items like loaves of bread. However, the latest baked good to capture shoppers' attention is one that you might not have seen in your local warehouse.

The bulk retailer recently rolled out Mayorca Suprema, a bakery item featuring 12 sweet rolls topped with fruit, cream cheese, and danish icing, according to an image shared on Reddit. "Haven't seen the sweet rolls posted yet, they are heavenly 10/10," one shopper gushed, noting in the thread that they purchased the sweet rolls in Maui, Hawaii.

RELATED: 9 Best Fall Bakery Items You Can Score at Costco Right Now6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoppers have spotted this sweet treat for $8.99. But, it appears as though this item isn't widely available, with one Redditor noting that they "haven't seen anything like this outside of Hawaii."

Another Reddit user wrote something similar last month: "Chances of seeing this outside of Hawaii Costco stores is likely zero."

Additionally, @hawaiicostcofinds, a social media account that posts about products sold in Costco's Hawaii stores, shared earlier this month that the Mayorca Suprema was spotted at a warehouse in Hawaii Kai.

Outside of Hawaii, it seems that Costco also sells the Mayorca Suprema in Puerto Rico, which isn't surprising since the sweet treat seems to be a riff on Puerto Rican pan de mallorcas or sweet bread rolls. One Instagram user shared an image of the item offered at a Puerto Rico warehouse back in February.

Costco did not immediately respond to our queries about whether this bakery item is only available in Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Despite the limited availability of the Mayorca Suprema, shoppers have still swooned over the bakery item.

"I need this in my life!" one Reddit user wrote.

"…jealous," another one added.

I Tried Costco's Huge New Food Court Sandwich & It Was Surprisingly Tasty

If you don't live in Hawaii or Puerto Rico, there are still plenty of exciting new bakery items you can score. The warehouse club recently introduced a cinnamon coffee cake, which is topped with butter cinnamon streusel and an icing drizzle. Shoppers have spotted this new cake for $9.99.

Costco also recently brought back its caramel tres leches bar cake, which is a sponge cake layered with caramel custard mousse and topped with a caramel glaze. This returning favorite retails for $17.99. Shoppers can rejoice over the return of the bakery's beloved pumpkin pie, too, which weighs more than three pounds and costs just $5.99.