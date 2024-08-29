Costco Just Brought Back This '10/10' Cake Customers Adore

In addition to rolling out exciting new baked goods like the recent Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites and Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake, Costco's bakery often revives fan-favorite seasonal treats. Following the return of its seasonal pumpkin pie and pumpkin streusel muffins, the warehouse club is bringing back yet another popular dessert.

The bulk retailer just released its caramel tres leches bar cake, according to Costco fan account @costcohotfinds. "It's two layers of sponge cake with a caramel custard mousse in between," the social media user said, adding, "Perfect with a cup of coffee. This cake will melt in your mouth." The bakery also switched the cake's garnish from tiny, sweet spheres to chocolate shavings.

In the post's caption, @costcohotfinds described the returning cake as "moist, spongy, and delicious." After the Instagram user shared this news, Costco fans took to the comments section to express their delight over the item's comeback.

"Oh, this will definitely be on my weekly Costco run!" one Instagram user wrote.

"Omggg this is actually really good! 10/10," another one commented.

"Forever a favorite household cake," someone else added.

With the Spanish phrase, "tres leches," translating to "three milks," a traditional tres leches cake consists of a a sponge cake soaked in three milks: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk or cream. Aside from this cake, Costco warehouses have also generated excitement this year with another caramel treat: flan.

The caramel tres leches bar cake is just one of several recent additions to show up at Costco's bakery. For example, the warehouse club just released triple chocolate and blueberries + cream muffins, which are smaller than the bakery's famously large muffins. These two flavors were recently spotted in eight-count containers. Previously, Costco required shoppers to buy two six-count packages of the larger-sized muffins, a deal that's still apparent at warehouse clubs.

Before the launch of these two muffins, Costco introduced lemon raspberry and butter pecan muffins, which are also sold in eight-count containers. Earlier this summer, a self-identified Costco worker shared on Reddit that the eight-count packages of smaller muffins will replace the retailer's six-pack of larger ones. However, Costco has yet to announce any information on this change.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For shoppers seeking something savory from the bakery, Costco also recently rolled out a new rosemary parmesan cheese loaf, which is hand-scored, hearth-baked, and made with aged parmesan cheese, sea salt, and rosemary.