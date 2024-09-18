Costco Shoppers Love This Frozen Family Dinner: 'I'm Obsessed!'

Costco sells an array of premade frozen meals that are beloved among shoppers, from its Kirkland Signature lasagna to the Crazy Cuisine Mandarin Orange Chicken. But recently, one freezer aisle item in particular has been receiving a big outpouring of love from Costco shoppers.

This hyped frozen product is Rao's Eggplant Parmesan (240 calories per serving), which features breaded eggplant slices fried until golden brown and topped with marinara, whole milk mozzarella, and imported Italian cheeses. The item first began popping up in Costco warehouses late last year, but has been garnering more buzz this week after a shopper spotlighted it on social media.

"My wife and I had this tonight and both really enjoyed it," the shopper wrote in a Reddit post. "Not sweet, not too acidic. I hope this stays a while."

The post has since received dozens of comments from other customers, many of whom shared their own rave reviews for the product.

"Yeass!!! We got this over the weekend and I'm obsessed! We all loved it! Even the baby!!" one Redditor commented.

"I had this a couple weeks ago and it's delicious!! Glad they still had them in stock when I went back yesterday. Tastes just like from a restaurant," another said.

The product has even won over a shopper who admitted they don't typically enjoy the Italian dish.

"I don't like eggplant parm and I liked this! Had to bake it longer than it says on the box but it came out great," a Redditor raved.

As with any other Costco product, the availability of Rao's Eggplant Parmesan may vary by the warehouse. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the product is in stock before heading over. Prices for the item may also vary, though some members have reported seeing the 64-ounce boxes on sale for $12 recently.

This isn't the only Costco product that shoppers have been fawning over lately. In a separate Reddit discussion earlier this week, members raved about Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen Double Pepperoni Pizza (380 calories per serving), which features a thick, crispy crust and sliced and diced pepperoni. Some even declared the Detroit-style pie "one of the best frozen pizzas" on the market.

Other Costco items that have been inspiring buzz recently include the Shrimp Tempura Taco Kits in the deli section, Fruit Riot Sour Candy Grapes (45 calories), and a new Cinnamon Coffee Cake in the bakery department.

Nutrition information has been included when available.