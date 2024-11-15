Costco Just Recalled a Popular Pastry—Here's What To Know

If you're one of the many shoppers who frequent Costco's beloved bakery department, there's a new product recall you need to have on your radar. The warehouse club is pulling one of its most beloved pastries from shelves and offering refunds to customers due to a potential food safety issue with the product.

In a Nov. 9 letter sent out to members, Costco announced a recall for its Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants—a year-round bakery offering widely adored among shoppers. The notice said that the salt used in the croissants may contain "foreign material," which would make them contaminated.

While Costco didn't reveal exactly what kind of foreign material may be hiding in the pastries, the term can apply to a wide range of items that aren't supposed to be in grocery store foods. Trader Joe's, for example, has recalled a number of food items in recent years due to foreign materials such as rocks, metal, and insects.

The Costco recall only impacts 12-packs of the croissants with sell by dates between Sept. 8 and Nov. 10 this year. Costco urged anyone who still has the recalled croissants at home to refrain from eating them and return them to their local warehouse for a full refund.

Since the recall was announced, a number of Costco shoppers have reported on Reddit that the croissants completely disappeared from their local warehouses.

"My local Costco did not have croissants yesterday or today. When I asked I was told no croissants till further notice," reads one Reddit post from earlier this week.

"Shopped last night, no 12-pack croissants to be found," another Redditor lamented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on the foreign material in the croissants and when it expects them to return to impacted warehouses. However, the recall notice instructed shoppers with any questions or concerns to contact Costco at (800) 955-2292 between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday.

This isn't the only major Costco food recall that shoppers need to know about right now. Earlier this week, the retailer announced a recall for nearly 80,000 pounds of its Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter (both salted and unsalted). The butter may be missing a statement that it contains milk, one of the eight major food allergens, so shoppers who are allergic or sensitive to milk may want to discard it or return it for a refund.