Costco’s Adorable New Tote Bags Have Shoppers Obsessed

From launching a new beer to rolling out various festive treats, Costco has sparked major excitement among shoppers over the past couple of months. The warehouse club now has members buzzing because of another new offering for the holidays.

The latest craze among shoppers are reusable tote bags that are decked out in character-like images of Costco-related items. Some of these include a membership card, a receipt, a tire, and Kirkland Signature toilet paper, in addition to food court items like a slice of pizza, ice cream, and the fan-favorite hot dog and soda combo. However, there's only one way to score the tote bag: by purchasing a Gift of Membership box, which includes a one-year Gold Star membership card, priced at $65.

While the Gift of Membership is available both in-store and online, the tote will be only offered at Costco warehouses while supplies last. So, you'll want to swing by your club soon, especially based on the enthusiastic responses from social media users.

"I wish you could buy the bag on its own!" one Reddit user wrote, with this being a sentiment shared by many other Costco fans.

"I'm getting this for a friend just so I can get the bag! I've been waiting forever for the gift of memberships—these are the cutest bags I've ever seen!!!" another one wrote in a separate Reddit thread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're already a member but have your sights set on the tote bag, shoppers have pointed out that you can use the new activation card to renew your existing membership, which Costco also states on its website. You can also upgrade to an Executive membership by purchasing two Gift of Memberships for a total of $130.

One Reddit user shared that their Costco membership was going to expire at the end of the year, noting that they purchased the Gift of Membership at checkout and took it to member services to apply the new card to their membership.

"I'm now the proud owner of this awesome bag!" the Reddit user wrote.

In addition to the Gift of Membership, Costco is home to a plethora of other seasonal items that have shoppers raving on social media. For instance, the warehouse club recently brought back its British Sticky Toffee Pudding and pumpkin cheesecake. The sticky toffee pudding is a refrigerated dessert featuring individually portioned sticky date cakes in a buttery toffee sauce, while the pumpkin cheesecake is a bakery item featuring a graham cracker crust, pumpkin cheesecake filling, and a spiced sour cream topping.