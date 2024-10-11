Costco Recalls a Popular Frozen Meal—Here's What You Need To Know

Just a month after announcing recalls for two popular food items—frozen waffles and skirt steak—Costco is pulling another freezer aisle product from its shelves due to potential contamination by a bacteria that causes foodborne illness.

On Oct. 10, the retailer notified customers about a voluntary recall for Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos due to potential Listeria contamination. In a statement to Eat This, Not That!, Red's said that all of its products tested negative for Listeria and no illnesses have been reported in connection to the product. However, the company opted to issue the recall out of caution.

"At Red's, the health and safety of our consumers is of the utmost importance. On October 9, 2024, BrucePac, one of our chicken suppliers, issued a recall of some poultry products due to possible Listeria contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily recalled a limited number of our products," the statement read. "While we have a certificate of analysis for each load of product received with a negative Listeria test result, consumers who purchased potentially impacted products have been contacted to return the product for a full refund. We're thankful that there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of any BrucePac products."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is most likely to harm pregnant people, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Other people can also be infected with Listeria, but serious illnesses are rare in these individuals.

Depending on the type of Listeria infection, symptoms can begin anywhere between a couple of days or a couple of weeks after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. They may include fever, flu-like symptoms, diarrhea, and vomiting, per the CDC.

Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos—stuffed with grilled chicken, white cheddar cheese, black beans, brown rice, sweet corn, and smoky chipotle sauce—are exclusively available at Costco warehouses in the Midwest region and didn't hit shelves at the retailer until very recently. Only packages with the following best by dates are subject to the recall: 3/27/26; 4/1/26; 4/2/26; and 4/7/26.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco urged any consumers who still have the recalled burritos to avoid eating them and return them for a refund. Customers with additional questions should contact Red's at (888) 522-9408 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused," the notice read.

This is part of a larger recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products from the protein supplier BrucePac. The recall impacts dozens of products total, including some items sold at H-E-B, Trader Joe's, and Walmart.

In addition to the meat recall, there's a major ongoing egg recall that all consumers should have on their radar. The recall impacts all "Milo's Poultry Farms" and "Tony's Fresh Market" branded eggs, which may have been contaminated with salmonella.