Two Popular Costco Foods Were Just Recalled—Here's What To Know

From hazardous Trader Joe's candles to potentially contaminated Perdue chicken nuggets, a myriad of popular grocery items have been recalled throughout the summer of 2024 due to health risks and quality issues. Now, even more products are being pulled from shelves after two popular Costco foods were recently recalled as well.

Late last month, recalls were announced for frozen Kodiak Power Waffles and Rock River Cattle Co.-brand Smokey Hibachi Seasoned Beef Skirt Steak, both of which are sold at Costco warehouses in certain parts of the United States. While no injuries or adverse reactions to either product had been reported by the time the recalls were announced, customers who still have access to the recalled waffles and steak are being urged against consuming them.

The Kodiak recall applies to 40-count boxes of the brand's Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles (250 calories), which may have been contaminated with a soft plastic film. The recalled boxes were sold at Costco warehouses in the Midwest and have a universal product code (UPC) of 705599019203; a use by date of 1/10/26; a lot code of 24193-WL4; and a time stamp of 12:00-23:00.

Customers who purchased these waffles from Costco should check the packaging and return them if the dates and codes match. Those with further questions can also contact Kodiak via email or phone at [email protected] or (801) 328-4067.

"The quality, safety, and integrity of our products is our number one priority at Kodiak. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you and appreciate your cooperation in this matter," the recall notice read.

Meanwhile, Rock River Cattle Co. Smokey Hibachi Seasoned Beef Skirt Steak (210 calories) was recalled because it contains soy, wheat, and sesame, but these allergen ingredients aren't listed on the label. The product—which was available in the Southeast region—can therefore pose a risk to people with allergies or sensitivities to soy, wheat, and sesame.

The recall only applies to packages with a sell by date of 9/13/2024. Customers should return the recalled steak to their local Costco for a full refund and contact the American Foods Group hotline at (800) 829-2838 or email [email protected] with any further questions.

"No other Rock River Cattle Co. products or flavors are affected by this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," the recall notice read.