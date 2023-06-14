Costco Shoppers Are Raving About 2 New "Delicious" Bakery Items

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In a blessing for any Costco shoppers with a major sweet tooth—and perhaps a curse for more calorie-conscious customers—the warehouse club has been rolling out a string of increasingly tempting bakery items in 2023.

Members discovered the decadent, colossal Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie in March, followed up with a citrusy Lemon Blueberry Loaf cake that popped up in April. Last month saw the debut of new fan favorites like the Four Berry Pie and Lemon Meringue Cheesecake, and the parade of craveable bakery additions continued this month with the launch of a new Strawberries & Cream Cake and Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake that customers are already calling "delicious."

The Strawberries & Cream Cake, first spotted last week, features a white cake, strawberry filling, and sweet whipped cream. Members are reporting that the bakery item is so good that they're having trouble controlling their intake.

RELATED: 8 Costco Buys That Are Flying Off the Shelves This Summer6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Tried it today at my Costco. BEWARE, you will eat the whole thing in one sitting," one fan commented on an Instagram post about the cake from @costcobuys.

"We bought it today and it's half gone," another wrote.

There's no shortage of fanfare surrounding the Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake, either. In the comments section of another @costcobuys Instagram post, some customers called the cake "delicious" and another dubbed it a "moist piece of heaven." That "moist" texture likely comes from the sour cream, which won't make your cakes taste like the fatty dairy product but will prevent dryness and make your baked good extra tender without thinning out the batter.

Redditors also raved about this bakery item in a recent thread, though they warned that it may not be the best choice for consumers watching their diets if they aren't careful about limiting their servings.

"Calorie-rich, dirt cheap, and tastes fantastic. Recipe for disaster if not eaten in moderation," one shopper commented.

Costco is selling the Strawberries & Cream Cake for $17.99 in certain warehouses, according to customers, though prices could vary depending on the location. The same goes for the Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake, which customers said cost $7.99 near them.

If the early raves are any indication, these cakes very well may be the latest Costco dessert craze—at least until the retailer rolls out its next bakery item.