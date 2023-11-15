7 Best Costco Snacks for Weight Loss With 100 Calories or Less

Costco is arguably one of the best places to shop. You can find just about anything you need there. But the best aisle to visit, of course, is the snack aisle. You can score some great prices on the best Costco snacks for weight loss that are 100 calories or less, and we're here to share our list with you.

Dieting for weight loss is tough, and we feel your pain. It involves a lot of hard work and dedication, but a huge element of success is having just the right food items in your kitchen without totally depriving yourself of the items you love most. According to Harvard Health Publishing, limiting the amount of food you eat, planning low-calorie meals, and eating your meals and snacks at regular times of the day are key steps in losing weight. So print out our shopping list, and head to Costco for these dietitian-approved finds; you've already taken a giant step toward successful dieting!

Keep reading for the best Costco snacks for weight loss that are 100 calories or less. And when you're finished, be sure to check out The #1 Protein to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Dietitian.

Kirkland Organic Roasted Seaweed with Sesame Oil

Kirkland Organic Roasted Seaweed makes for the ultimate treat when you're in the mood for something salty and crunchy. "Seaweed is a good snack for weight loss, as [it is] low in calories (20 calories), [so] consumption will not lead to excess calorie intake," says Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board. "It contains zero grams of cholesterol and added sugars, which helps with weight management. However, always be mindful of consumption and portion sizes, as this light snack can lead to overindulgence."

Carr's Table Water Crackers

Carr's Table Water Crackers offer an assortment of flavors (original, pepper, and sesame) with a low calorie count. Each flavor is just 60 calories per serving (four crackers) and low in fat content (just one to one and a half grams). "It adds a satisfying crunch without excess calorie intake," says Young. "It can be paired with other healthy ingredients such as hummus, avocado, or nut butter to further enhance flavor and nutrient content."

Quaker Rice Crisps

This Quaker Rice Crisps Variety Pack includes caramel, cheddar, apple cinnamon, and buttermilk ranch flavors—and each bag is 100 calories or less. "It contains a high amount of whole grains per serving, which helps promote satiety and prevent overeating throughout the day," explains Young. Plus, these tasty little snack bags are perfect to take on the go!

That's it. Mini Fruits Bars

This pack of That's it. Mini Fruit Bars contains eight strawberry, eight blueberry, and eight mango bars, and each one is only made up of two ingredients. One mini bar will take the edge off and cost you just 60 calories.

"These mini fruit bars help manage calorie intake as their potion sizes are small and provide 60 calories each," Young tells us. "These can satisfy sweet cravings without excessive consumption. It also contains zero grams of fat and cholesterol to maintain weight management."

SkinnyPop Popcorn

SkinnyPop Popcorn's Variety Snack Pack is an excellent buy at Costco. It comes with 36 bags and three flavors—two of which are 80 calories (the original and white cheddar). The sweet and salty kettle flavor is just above 100 calories.

"Popcorn is a good snack for weight loss, as it is relatively low in calories and has zero grams of trans fats," Young says. "It is packed in small bags to prevent excess mindless consumption."

Made in Nature USDA Organic Goji Berries

When you're on a weight loss journey, filling up on fruits and veggies is the name of the game. These Made in Nature USDA Organic Goji Berries make for an incredibly tasty snack and will only cost you 100 calories per serving (1/4 cup). In addition, they offer four grams of filling fiber and four grams of protein—two crucial aspects of weight loss.

Kirkland Signature, Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums

While we're still on the fruit train, let's chat about Kirkland Signature's Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums. Dried fruit is an excellent way to work extra fruit into your diet. These delicious bites are just 100 calories per serving (1.5 ounces/40 grams), and they contain three grams of fiber and one gram of protein. Plus, they're fat-free. Keep in mind that the total sugar count is quite high, so these should be enjoyed in moderation.