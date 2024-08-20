7 Most Controversial Costco Items In 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If there's one quality that most Costco shoppers seem to share, it's that they have a lot of opinions on the products and services available at the warehouse club chain. They love to pile on the praise for the items they universally adore, from the ever-affordable food court hot dog to the hugely popular pumpkin pie from the bakery. Shoppers also believe that certain Costco items miss the mark on quality, taste, or value—and they don't shy away from complaining about product flops on social media.

However, alongside all of these widely praised and widely criticized items, other Costco products have proven to be wildly divisive in the Costco community. These items have all, at some point or another, stirred up a fierce debate among customers who can't agree on whether they're wonderful or not worth the money.

So, using online commentary and reviews, we've rounded up the most divisive products available at Costco right now to ensure customers know all the potential pros and cons of these purchases. Read on for the seven most controversial items in 2024—and details on what members are saying about them.

Kirkland Signature Bagels

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bagel)

Calories : 330

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 3, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 13 g

The Kirkland Signature Bagels sold in Costco's bakery section have inspired quite a divided reaction among customers over the years. On the one hand, some shoppers say the bagels are "just ok" or "mediocre at best," especially in comparison to what's available at real deal bagel shops.

"As a New Yorker, their bagels are abominations," a shopper wrote on Reddit earlier this year.

However, others have noted that Costco's bagels are sometimes the best option available in parts of the country where bagel shops are less common. Some have even shared rave reviews of the baked goods, in stark contrast to the criticism against the product that has also popped up online.

"Kirkland bagels have absolutely been the gold standard for us. All of their bagels are sensational," a fan recently wrote on Reddit.

Food Court Pizza

Nutrition :

Whole Cheese Pizza (Per Order)

Calories : 4,260

Fat : 161 g (Saturated Fat: 83 g, Trans Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 10,710 mg

Carbs : 467 g (Fiber: 52 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 247 g

Few items on this list have sparked quite as much debate as Costco's food court pizza. Many customers appreciate the pies because they are extremely convenient to grab after a shopping trip and offer enticing value. Single slices will cost you $1.99 apiece, while a whole 18-inch pizza sells for just $9.95. Plus, some members consider the pizza to be pretty tasty for the price.

"Pizza is as good if not better than a fast food pizza place," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Despite all of this fanfare, the food court pizza isn't without its critics. Shoppers have decried it as "too greasy" or just plain "bad." Even some who appreciate Costco's low price say they'd rather pay a little more for better pizza elsewhere.

"That pizza…I don't eat it now because I find it on par [with] or maybe worse than Domino's. Is it a great deal? Sure! I'd rather pay $4-5 per slice at a local pizza place because I dislike the Costco pizza so much there is no value to me," a Redditor wrote.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 410

Fat : 110 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 23 g

Many of the items sold under Costco's popular house brand, Kirkland Signature, have garnered tons of praise from members. And while this has held true for the retailer's Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, the product has gotten just as much criticism as acclaim. For example, some Costco members have complained that the frozen lasagna is "really sweet," "super greasy," and overall misses the mark on flavor.

"This stuff is awful. Too much sodium and tastes plastic," a shopper shared on Reddit.

However, others have developed a deep adoration for the product and raved about its quality, convenience, and value. Even some who admit the Kirkland product can't necessarily compete with homemade or restaurant versions say it's still one of the best frozen lasagnas on the market right now.

"I've only made lasagna a few times and just gave up on mastering it because of how long it takes to make fresh [versus] how good Costco frozen one is," a Redditor wrote. "There are very few prepared meals where the frozen version is very close to the taste of the fresh version. This lasagna is one of them."

Food Court Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 750

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 106 g (Fiber: 5, Sugar: 65 g)

Protein : 10 g

The Costco food court, as it turns out, is home to two of the retailer's most divisive items. Costco's in-store eateries debuted a brand-new Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie in late December 2023—and the treat has been the subject of debate ever since. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Many shoppers have praised the massive and indulgent bakery item, which is served warm, made with butter and two types of chocolate (bittersweet and semisweet).

"Very tasty and dangerous," one fan wrote of the cookie on Reddit.

However, the food court treat has also been hit with some scathing criticism. Some shoppers have described the cookie as "too rich", while others have taken issue with the fact that each cookie contains 750 calories. Some have also complained about the dessert's $2.49 price tag—which is more expensive than both the $1.50 hot dog combo and the $1.99 pizza slices at the food court.

"$2.49 for a cookie…no I don't think so," a Redditor wrote.

Kirkland Signature Protein Bars

Nutrition :

Chocolate Brownie Protein Bar (Per Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

Costco's Kirkland Signature Protein Bars have earned mountains of praise from shoppers over the years, with many touting their nutritional content and value. A 20-count variety pack is listed for $23.29 online near me in central New Jersey right now.

"The Kirkland protein bars are incredible. Some of the best [macronutrients] in a bar I've ever seen for a reasonable price," a Redditor raved.

However, others have reported a far less positive experience with the Kirkland item, complaining of an unpleasant texture and less than satisfactory taste.

"Those things were so hard that you would have to microwave them to get them to be chewable," a shopper wrote on Reddit.

"The protein bars were indescribably awful. Tried giving them away several times and each time the box wound up being returned to me after the person tried them," another wrote.

Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/16 pie)

Calories : 370

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 44 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you ask some shoppers about Costco's Key Lime Pie—a seasonal bakery item that reappears in the summer each year—they might say it's one of the retailer's absolute best sweet offerings.

"It's my favorite Costco dessert," a Redditor said. Others have declared it "absolutely delicious" and the "best store-bought key lime pie."

However, another cohort of customers has a decidedly more negative opinion of the bakery option. The main critique? It's overly sweet and lacks the sharp tanginess of a traditional key lime pie.

"If you like sweet and hate limes, this is the pie for you," one Redditor quipped in a discussion about the dessert.

"It's passable if you can't find anything else or you need to feed a crowd. In my opinion, though, it's far too dense and too sweet to be a truly good key lime pie," another noted.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 16 g

Costco caused quite a stir when it introduced its frozen Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks in the fall of 2023. Customers immediately began buzzing about the new freezer aisle find, with some declaring them just as good as (or even better than) Chick-fil-A's beloved chicken nuggets.

While the rave reviews have continued to pour in since the start of 2024, the nuggets have also been facing their fair share of criticism. Some customers have complained of a major drop in the quality of the chicken, reporting textural issues, blood spots, and other issues.

"I swear these things were literally perfect quality a few months ago. The bag I just got has undercooked batter on the insides, and some [gristly] pieces too," a fan lamented on Reddit.

"I get random nuggs that have hard spots in them. It's not cartilage either it's just unnaturally rubbery," another said.