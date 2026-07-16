The 7-Minute Couch Routine That Restores Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 60

Before kicking back, squeeze in this speedy workout from the comfort of your couch.

We’re not sure how you like spending your evenings, but for many, kicking back on the couch and streaming Netflix sounds like the ideal plan. But before you choose your next series to binge-watch, how about fitting in a little exercise? The best part is, you don’t need to leave the couch to cross it off the list!

It may not exude the same vibe, but you’ll be doing your core a solid. After all, strengthening your core is essential—especially as you age. A strong, stable core can help keep you balanced, alleviate lower back pain, and promote confidence and independence. Your core works together with your hips, spine, and pelvis, helping you walk, stand, and perform daily tasks with ease.

We spoke with Domenic Angelino MS, MPH, CSCS, CPT, a Brown University educated fitness expert with a background in the psychosocial and physiologic aspects of exercise science, and are here with a seven-minute couch routine that can restore core strength faster than planks after 60. And when you’re done, you can look forward to Netflix!

According to Angelino, structuring a seven-minute workout on the couch is great for those 60+ because it presents a much easier position to get into than lying down on the ground.

“Couch workouts provide a lower barrier way to get a workout in,” he explains. “They make it easier to do versions of traditional core exercises that are less intense, which can be helpful if you haven’t worked out in a while and need to strengthen your core more before moving on to a more traditional, fuller range of motion core work. Over time, as you get stronger, it can be helpful to eventually transition to floor-based core work, as it becomes safe and realistic for you to do so. It’ll help you continue progressing long-term.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workouts this speedy are typically very dense, since you’ll fit an entire session into just seven minutes. Angelino says rest periods are brief and the routine itself should emphasize low-range-of-motion ab exercises that involve rotating or bending your torso.

“These are the ones that will most directly target your core,” he tells us.

So, with this feedback in mind, here’s a sample routine to consider.

Seated Oblique Twists

Begin by sitting tall with your feet flat on the couch and hands clasped together in front of your chest. Slowly twist your torso from one side to the other while maintaining steady hips.

Alternating Seated Knee Lifts

Begin by sitting tall toward the edge of the couch with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the edge for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides.

Seated Cross-Body Crunches

Begin by sitting toward the edge of the couch with your hands behind your head and your feet flat on the floor. Bring your left knee up while rotating your right elbow toward it. Return to the start position. Switch sides.

Seated Lean-Back Holds With Core Bracing

Begin by sitting toward the edge of the couch, feet flat on the floor, hip-distance apart. Activate your core while keeping your spine long and your shoulders relaxed. Cross your hands in front of your chest. Slightly lean back from the hips, holding for a moment at the back of the lean, feeling your core fire up. Use control as you return to a tall seated position.

Seated March With Reach

Begin by sitting toward the edge of the couch, feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height while reaching your right arm overhead. Lower your left foot and right arm. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level while raising your left arm overhead. Lower your right foot and left arm. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march” and lift the opposite arm overhead.

Couch Dead Bug

Begin by sitting on the floor with your back against the couch. Place both feet on the ground and your arms at your sides. Brace your core. Lift one knee to tabletop while extending the other arm overhead. Use control to return to the start position. Switch sides, and continue to alternate.

Seated Crunch Pulses