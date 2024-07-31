The Best Daily Strength Workout To Do After 70

Maintaining strength and mobility becomes increasingly important as you age, especially after reaching 70. Regular strength training can help preserve muscle mass, improve balance, and enhance overall quality of life. Here's a daily strength workout I recommend for those over 70, focusing on safe, effective exercises to keep you strong and active.

By incorporating this daily strength workout into your routine, you can maintain and improve your muscle strength, enhance your balance, and enjoy a higher quality of life after 70. Remember, it's never too late to start exercising and reap the benefits of a strong, healthy body.

Let's explore how to perform the best strength workout to do after 70.

Chair Squats

Chair squats are excellent for strengthening the legs and glutes while supporting balance.

Stand in front of a sturdy chair with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower yourself into the chair by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Stand back up, using your legs and glutes to lift yourself. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

10 Best Daily Exercises To Do After 70

Wall Pushups

Wall pushups are a great upper-body exercise that reduces strain on the wrists and shoulders compared to traditional pushups.

Stand facing a wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands on the wall at shoulder height. Bend your elbows to bring your chest toward the wall, keeping your body straight. Push back to the starting position. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

5 Strength Workouts Men Should Do Every Week To Stay Fit

Seated Leg Lifts

Seated leg lifts strengthen the hip flexors and core muscles, which are important for balance and mobility.

Sit in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and hands holding the sides of the chair for support. Lift one leg straight out in front of you, keeping it parallel to the floor. Hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Repeat with the other leg. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

11 Strength Exercises To Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

Bicep Curls with Light Weights

Bicep curls strengthen the upper arms and are essential for daily activities like lifting objects.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit or stand with a light weight in each hand, arms by your sides. Curl the weights toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the weights back down with control. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

10 Best Functional Strength Exercises for Weight Loss

Seated Knee Extensions

Play

Knee extensions help strengthen the quadriceps, improving leg strength and knee stability.

Sit in a chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg straight out, squeezing your thigh muscle. Hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Repeat with the other leg. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.