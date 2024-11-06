Let's be honest: Many of us desire toned and sculpted arms. However, achieving this goal is often easier said than done for those with underarm fat. Fortunately, ETNT has you covered. We spoke with Jake Dickson, NASM-CPT, a certified personal trainer with Barbend, who shares his #1 upper-body circuit workout to lose underarm fat and sculpt the arms of your dreams.

Toning your arms isn't just about looking good. Studies indicate that flabby arms are associated with being overweight, aging, and metabolic syndrome. This is why eliminating your "turkey wings" (the flab on the underside of your arms) with these trainer-approved exercises can help tone your arms while boosting your overall health.

Targeting underarm fat requires a combination of strength training and overall body fat reduction. When you engage in resistance exercises, you build muscle that helps your body burn more calories, even at rest. More muscle mass means less body fat in areas where fat accumulates, such as the underarms.

Incorporating the following upper-body circuit workout will give you a significant head start on melting underarm fat and strengthening and toning your entire upper body. Let's dive into the detailed workout instructions.

The #1 Upper-Body Circuit Workout To Melt Underarm Fat

What You Need: Grab a pair of dumbbells, a resistance band, and a pull-up bar. Depending on your rest intervals and pace, this workout can be completed in about 45 minutes.

The Routine:

Renegade Row (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

Standing Overhead Press (3 sets of 10 reps)

Hammer Curl (3 sets of 8 reps)

Triceps Kickback (3 sets of 15 reps)

Band Pull-Apart (3 sets of 20 reps)

Bar Hang (3 sets for as long as possible)

Directions: Perform each exercise for the prescribed number of sets and reps. Rest for two to three minutes between rounds, and limit rest between exercises as much as possible to maintain intensity.

"Incorporating this upper-body circuit workout into your fitness routine can help you target and reduce underarm fat effectively," says Dickson. "As you progress, aim to increase weights and reps for continued muscle growth and definition."

1. Renegade Rows

Get down into a pushup position with your hands braced on the handles of two parallel dumbbells. Brace your core and row one dumbbell toward your hip without twisting or losing your balance. Lower the weight back down to the floor, then repeat on the opposite side. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

2. Standing Overhead Press

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart and the dumbbells held aloft by your shoulders. Brace your core and press the dumbbells up and inward once they pass your head. At the top, your arms should be parallel to each other. Lower the weights until your upper arms are parallel to the floor, then press again. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

3. Hammer Curls

Stand upright while holding a pair of dumbbells at your side with your palms facing each other. Brace your core and curl the weights up while maintaining the same hand position until your elbow is bent at a 90-degree angle. Then, lower the weights back down. Aim for 3 sets of 8 reps.

4. Tricep Kickbacks

Stand upright with your feet under your hips while holding two lighter-weight dumbbells. Hinge at the hips and bend over with a flat back as you would for a deadlift or row. Keep your upper arms tucked to your sides with your elbows bent. Once your torso is angled at 45 degrees or lower, extend your elbows to "kick" the weights out behind your body with your triceps. Do 3 sets of 15 reps.

5. Band Pull-Apart

Stand upright with your feet under your hips, your arms held out in front of you, and the ends of a resistance band clasped tightly in your palms. Pull the band apart while keeping your elbows mostly straight by driving your arms out to the side until your body forms a "T" posture or the band contacts your chest. Hold the spread position to engage your triceps and upper back muscles briefly, then return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.

6. Bar Hang (as long as possible)

Grab a pull-up bar with a shoulder-width, overhand grip. Hang onto the bar while keeping your body rigid and core braced until your grip strength gives out. Hold as long as you can. Repeat for 3 rounds.