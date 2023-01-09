The Top 5 Diets for Faster Weight Loss in 2023, Revealed

If you rang in the new year with the resolution to kickstart your health and weight loss goals, you've come to the right place. Whether you've been struggling to stay on track with healthy eating at home or out on the town (or both), thanks to the U.S. News & World Report's top five diets for faster weight loss in 2023, you now have a stellar sense of direction.

When it comes to any weight loss program, the hope is to achieve your goals healthily, quickly, and efficiently. This report outlines the absolute best diets that deliver the results you're looking for in a speedy manner. What's better than that? The U.S. News & World Report's expert panel looked at each diet and ranked them for "effective and quick weight loss."

Keto Diet

The keto diet is the #1 diet for faster weight loss in 2023, according to the U.S. News & World Report. It received a 3.9 out of 5.0 score for "best fast weight loss," the highest ranking in the bunch.

If you're curious about the ketogenic—aka "keto"—diet, it's low in carbs and high in fat content. This diet aims to help individuals torch fat and lose weight fast by feeling full and experiencing reduced cravings. Plan to add foods like plain Greek yogurt, nonstarchy and fiber-packed veggies, full-fat cheeses, nuts, seeds, and oils, in addition to smaller portions of eggs, meat, and fish to your shopping cart, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Atkins Diet

The Atkins diet comes in at #2 for the faster weight loss diets of this year, with a score of 3.6 out of 5.0 for "best fast weight loss."

When it comes to what you should eat on this particular diet, think plenty of eggs, beef, fish, and poultry, along with cheese, oils, butter, and nonstarchy veggies. You can also introduce berries, melons, and cherries after two weeks after starting the Atkins diet, along with seeds and nuts. You shouldn't eat (or you should limit your consumption of) milk, yogurt, fruit, grains, starchy veggies, lentils, peas, beans, and processed foods with sugar.

Nutrisystem Diet

Let's get into another top diet for faster weight loss—the Nutrisystem diet. This diet was also rated #2 and received a 3.6 out of 5.0 score for "best fast weight loss."

As the U.S. News & World Report put it, within the majority of Nutrisystem plans, you can expect to enjoy Nutrisystem-approved breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks during the first week of the diet. Then, you'll curate what are known as "Flex Meals"—two good-for-you breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks you'll be able to stick to for the long haul in an effort to eat healthily. Depending on which Nutrisystem plan you opt for, meals are conveniently delivered right to your doorstep every two weeks to a month's time. There are frozen and non-frozen options to choose from.

OPTAVIA Diet

Another diet that's rated #2 is the OPTAVIA diet, which received another 3.6 out of 5.0 score for "best fast weight loss."

According to the U.S. News & World Report, OPTAVIA focuses on low-calorie, low-carb weight loss. There's a major emphasis on prepackaged foods within this diet, which are dubbed "Fuelings," and they don't contain sweeteners, flavors, or artificial coloring. On this diet, you can choose from three different programs to achieve your weight loss goals. Each program shines a spotlight on the "Habits of Health Transformational System": weight, eating and hydration, motion, surroundings, mind, and sleep.

SlimFast Diet

Last but not least, SlimFast is another #2-rated diet for faster weight loss that received a 3.6 out of 5.0 score.

If you need to drop 20 pounds, this could very well be the diet for you, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The name "SlimFast" says it all: This diet can help you lose about 20 pounds in just an eight-to-10-week period through "meal replacement products," like shakes.

The official SlimFast website explains, "Weight management should fit your life, not BE your life—it should meet you where you are, support your goals, deliver results, and taste great doing it. SlimFast makes the journey possible for anyone." The brand offers plans fit for every kind of lifestyle and goal, and they offer their own SlimFast branded products for purchase, like snacks, treats, shakes, and drinks. When you achieve your weight loss goal, you can still utilize SlimFast to remain on the right track.