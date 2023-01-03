The Top 5 Weight Loss Diets for 2023—Ranked

Out with the old, and in with the new. Get excited, because 2023 is yours for the taking. It's time to get back in touch with healthy eating habits and ditch any unhealthy ones you've picked along the way. This year is all about updating your shopping list, prepping good-for-you meals, and following through with your weight loss resolutions. Time spent in the kitchen just got a major upgrade, because we're sharing the top five weight loss diets for 2023, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Weight loss doesn't have to be a grueling process. Thanks to U.S. News and its panel of top experts in the health world, including nutritionists and doctors, we have some stellar insight on the most effective weight loss diets you'll want to stick to for the long run. These diets are seamless to follow and will help you achieve your goals. Get ready for "safe and effective weight loss."

If you want to see the scale move in your favor, keep reading to learn all about the top five weight loss diets for 2023. And next up, don't miss The Best Exercises To Melt Away Your 'Santa Claus' Belly.

#1: WeightWatchers Diet

Drumroll, please! WeightWatchers takes the number one slot for the best weight loss diets of 2023. It received a ranking of 4.6 out of 5 for overall weight loss, which is super impressive.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whether you're new to WeightWatchers or you're familiar with the program, you'll be happy to hear that it caters to everyone's lifestyle, meaning you don't have to give up the foods you love most while watching the scale go down.

Upon signing up, you'll fill out a brief questionnaire so the WeightWatchers team can pinpoint your metabolic rate. From there, they'll customize an eating plan just for you that delivers "healthy, lasting, totally livable weight loss."

With a Points® budget that's personalized to each individual, consider this diet to be chock-full of easy—and tasty!—meal planning that will help keep you on the right track. "Points take the guesswork out of nutrition," WeightWatchers states on the website. Sign up, download the WeightWatchers app, browse more than 12,000 recipes (and over 200 ZeroPoint® foods), and get ready to swoon over the results.

#2: DASH Diet

The DASH diet comes in at number two, boasting a ranking of 4.4 out of 5 for overall weight loss.

"DASH" stands for "dietary approaches to stop hypertension." This program was made to help individuals treat or avoid hypertension, according to WebMD. It's low in sodium and saturated fat and high in whole grains, veggies, and fruits. When it comes to the foods you can and should eat, the DASH diet is all about low-fat or fat-free dairy products, poultry, fish, nuts, and beans. In general, when shopping, choose items that are chock-full of protein, fiber, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

#3: Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic diet is up next, receiving a ranking of 4.3 out of 5 for overall weight loss. This diet was also selected by the U.S. News & World Report to be the #1 best diet program of 2022.

Whether you're whipping up something in the kitchen or heading out for a night out on the town, the Mayo Clinic diet helps you make smart choices without sacrificing tastiness. Stick to the Mayo Clinic's food pyramid that shines a spotlight on whole grains, veggies, and fruits. This 12-week program is full of low-carb, low-fat foods and recipes that can seamlessly be tweaked to be vegetarian or vegan-friendly, gluten-free-friendly, and kosher-friendly.

#4: TLC Diet

Number four is the TLC (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) diet. According to the U.S. News & World Report, this program was curated by the National Institutes of Health's National Cholesterol Education Program as a means to cut out cholesterol and promote a healthy heart through food. The diet includes lean meats, fruits, veggies, pasta, bread, and even cereals.

When it comes to losing weight on the TLC diet, the U.S. News & World Report says men should aim to consume anywhere from 1,200 to 1,600 daily calories and women should aim for 1,000 to 1,200 calories. The next step is to trim down your saturated fat content to less than 7% of your calorie count on the daily. In addition, you shouldn't go above 200 milligrams of dietary cholesterol on any given day, which, for example, amounts to around two ounces of your favorite cheese.

#5: The Flexitarian Diet

Last but not least, the Flexitarian diet rounds out the top five best weight loss diets of 2023 with a ranking of 4.2 out of 5. If you're not familiar with the term, "flexible" and "vegetarian" come together to make the Flexitarian diet.

On the fence about switching over to the vegetarian life? This diet could be a really great starting point, as you won't have to totally cut out meat from your meals. Eating mainly vegetarian foods, but savoring some meat every now and then, is totally acceptable within the Flexitarian diet. (In time, you may even consider swapping out meat for a plant-based alternative!) On this diet, you'll stick to non-meat protein sources like eggs, peas, tempeh, lentils, and legumes, along with veggies, fruits, dairy, and whole grains.