Doing Cardio Regularly But Not Losing Weight? Here's Why

Real talk: Cardio is king when it comes to burning calories and slimming down. Whether you lace up your sneakers for a brisk walk, jog, hike, or cycling outing, you're doing something amazing for your body. For instance, did you know that running at 5 mph for 30 minutes can burn 240 and 288 calories for a 125-pound and 155-pound individual, respectively? That being said, you may be doing cardio but not losing weight—and we're here to tell you why. This way, you make the most out of your cardio time and achieve your goals.

Why Am I Doing Cardio but Not Losing Weight?

If you're diligently sticking to your cardio routine but not seeing noticeable changes on the scale, a few things may be going on.

1. Your workout isn't the most effective choice for you.

"Cardio recently has switched from the fad of short incremental bursts of high-intensity sprints to now low steady-state cardio," explains Gabe Gonzalez, master trainer for STRIDE Fitness. "Think of when you are arriving at the gym, setting up on your treadmill, plugging in your earphones, and hitting start. Are you being intentional with what will be the most effective for you to achieve your goals or are we trying to catch a runner's high?"

Both are solid mentalities, but one is optimal. Gonzalez suggests setting the treadmill to a hill incline (around 7 to 10) and maintaining a 3.3 MPH pace for 30 minutes. "Watch your weight-loss goals slowly become attainable," he says.

2. You're overdoing it.

It's important to consider how many days each week you're performing low steady-state cardio. "If it's every day, then you have gone way over your limit, and your musculoskeletal response will deem this overload, meaning you are overtraining," Gonzalez stresses.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carve out one or two days to rest. You can still be lightly active by heading outdoors for an activity or taking a brisk stroll to cap off your day, but don't sleep on the importance of rest days. Healthy recovery periods and getting plenty of solid sleep are crucial to your progress.

3. Your daily caloric intake is off.

"We have your cardio routine down and your recovery days implemented, and now it is time to look at your daily caloric intake," Gonzalez tells us.

There are several metrics online that make it seamless to follow a certain goal based on your weight, gender, and age. There will be more thorough metric systems and diets out there, but do not overwhelm yourself; simply start simple and start small," Gonzalez stresses. He recommends trying an easy-to-use macro calculator.

"Now practice and stay on your routine," Gonzalez adds. "Like in the previous point, start simple and start small! We lose our drive and willingness to achieve our goals when we over-promise and over-commit to routines and diets that are TOO extreme. KISS—keep it simple, stupid. Silly, I know, but very effective!"