Cardio is one of the most productive forms of exercise for torching calories and slimming down. That being said, not all cardio routines are created equal, so we spoke with a fitness pro who shares the best cardio workouts for faster weight loss. These recommendations will help you achieve your weight-loss goals while building strength, speed, and endurance. So lace up your sneakers and let's get started!

Low-Intensity Vs. High-Intensity Cardio: What's More Effective?

The more intense the exercise, the greater the number of calories you'll burn. "Higher-intensity exercises push the body harder, making for more calories burned in a short period of time," explains Jill Becker, a personal trainer, RRCA certified run coach, and endurance coach at Life Time Westminster. "High-intensity workouts also benefit from the afterburn effect, where your body continues to burn calories after your workout, sometimes for several hours, as it [returns] to a resting state."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On the other hand, low-intensity workouts bring your heart rate down, helping you achieve greater fat loss. "Lower intensity base-building cardio typically [has a] longer duration and [taps] into burning body fat stores," Becker adds.

The 5 Best Cardio Workouts for Faster Weight Loss

1. Rowing

Rowing is a stellar low-impact, total-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups, such as those in the arms, back, and legs. It torches many calories, making it an excellent workout option for fat loss.

"To maximize fat-burning potential, try intervals of slow to fast throughout or increase resistance," Becker suggests. "Start with one minute of easy effort to 10 seconds of hard effort and repeat for 15 minutes+."

2. Hiking or Incline Walking

Hiking or walking at an incline provides many amazing cardiovascular benefits and strengthens your lower body.

"This movement burns calories at a lower intensity which will typically burn more fat. Without any equipment, you can get outside and climb a mountain or a hill," says Becker. "If you're at your health club, hop on a treadmill with the incline set between 5% and 15%. Start with 15 minutes and build up."

3. Running Intervals

Performing running intervals increases your heart rate and keeps it raised for a period of time. This gives your metabolism a nice little boost and promotes healthy heart function.

"[In addition,] this builds endurance, and over time, you will burn more calories as you increase the duration," explains Becker. "Start with walk-run intervals, building up the run portion over time. Try starting with one minute of walking to two minutes of running for 30 minutes."

4. Cycling

Long-duration, steady-state cardio workouts like cycling can torch many calories while being gentle on your joints.

"Get outside or hop on a stationary bike and add some resistance," Becker recommends. "Aim to keep a controlled, steady spin for 30 minutes with a low heart rate to tap into the fat burning."

5. Jumping Rope

Jump rope is a high-intensity cardio workout that helps build endurance and burn fat.

"Start with short intervals of 30 seconds and increase speed and time for more calories burned," suggests Becker. "Try double or single-leg variations to work on coordination. As we age, we forget to keep jumping, helping bones, joints, and muscles."