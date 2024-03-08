5 Best Dumbbell Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Belly fat can be stubborn, but with the right combination of exercises, you can target this area effectively. I recommend dumbbell workouts for my clients struggling with belly fat because of their ability to burn fat and build muscle, including in the abdominal region. Here are five meticulously designed dumbbell workouts to lose belly fat and achieve a toned midsection.

Incorporate these five workouts into your regimen to target belly fat, strengthen your core, and achieve a tighter midsection. Remember to perform each exercise with proper form and technique for optimal results.

Keep reading to learn all about the best dumbbell workouts to lose belly fat.

Workout #1: Dumbbell Core Blaster

This workout is designed to ignite your core muscles, helping you burn belly fat and strengthen your midsection.

1. Dumbbell Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground. Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and lean back slightly to engage your core. Rotate your torso to the right, bringing the dumbbell beside your hip. Return to the center and twist to the left. This completes one repetition. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

2. Dumbbell Side Plank Rotations

Start in a side plank position with your elbow on the ground and your feet stacked. Hold a dumbbell in your top hand, and extend your arm toward the ceiling. Rotate your torso, bringing the dumbbell underneath your body. Return to the starting position. This counts as one repetition. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

3. Dumbbell Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground. Hold a dumbbell with both hands by your chest. Alternate bringing your left elbow toward your right knee while extending your left leg straight. Repeat on the other side, mimicking a bicycle pedaling motion. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions on each side.

Workout #2: Dumbbell Oblique Burner

This workout targets the oblique muscles, helping to sculpt and define your waistline while burning belly fat.

1. Dumbbell Side Bends

Stand upright with a dumbbell in one hand, resting it against your thigh. Bend to the side, lowering the dumbbell toward your knee while keeping your spine straight. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

2. Dumbbell Wood Choppers

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Start with the dumbbell at one hip and rotate your torso, lifting the dumbbell diagonally across your body. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

3. Dumbbell Planks with Rows

Begin in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Perform a row with one arm, pulling the dumbbell toward your hip while keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbell back to the ground, and repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

Workout #3: Dumbbell Ab Sculptor

Engage your core muscles with this workout that's aimed at sculpting and strengthening your midsection for a toned appearance.

1. Dumbbell Dead Bugs

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle, and lift your legs, keeping your shins parallel to the floor. Lower one arm and the opposite leg toward the floor, maintaining contact with the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

2. Dumbbell Reverse Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding a dumbbell between your feet. Contract your abdominal muscles to lift your hips off the ground, bringing your knees toward your chest. Pause briefly at the top of the movement, then lower your hips with control. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

3. Dumbbell Plank Reaches

Begin in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, wrists aligned with your shoulders. Keeping your core engaged and your hips stable, extend one arm forward, reaching as far as possible without rotating your torso. Return to the starting position, and repeat with the opposite arm. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

Workout #4: Dumbbell Belly Fat Torcher

Torch belly fat with this high-intensity workout designed to increase calorie burn and target stubborn abdominal fat.

1. Dumbbell Squats to Overhead Presses

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and your knees tracking over your toes. As you stand up, press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height, and repeat. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

2. Dumbbell Mountain Climbers

Begin in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, wrists aligned with your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs, keeping your hips low and your core engaged. Continue alternating legs in a running motion while maintaining a strong plank position. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 seconds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Dumbbell Russian Twists with Leg Extensions

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Lean back slightly to engage your core, then rotate your torso to the right, bringing the dumbbell beside your hip. As you twist, extend your legs straight out in front of you, then return to the starting position. Repeat the movement, alternating sides. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

Workout #5: Dumbbell Total Body

These dumbbell workouts to lose belly fat wrap up with a dumbbell total-body routine. You'll finish strong with this challenging full-body workout that will leave your abs burning and your midsection sculpted.

1. Dumbbell Renegade Rows

Begin in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, wrists aligned with your shoulders. Keeping your core engaged, row one dumbbell toward your hip, then lower it back to the ground. Repeat with the opposite arm, focusing on stability and control. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

2. Dumbbell Plank Walkouts

Start in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, wrists aligned with your shoulders. Keeping your core tight and your hips stable, walk your hands forward as far as possible without letting your hips drop. Pause briefly, then walk your hands back to the starting position. Perform sets of eight to 10 repetitions.

3. Dumbbell Jackknives

Lie on your back with your legs extended and a dumbbell held with both hands, arms extended overhead. Simultaneously lift your legs and upper body, reaching the dumbbell toward your toes. Slowly lower back down with control, then repeat. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.