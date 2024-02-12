11 Easiest Exercises You Can Do for Weight Loss

Are you looking to slim down but don't know where to start? If so, you're in the right place. While it's no secret that regular exercise is a non-negotiable aspect of weight loss, tackling a new workout routine can be daunting—especially if you're new to the fitness world. That's why we spoke with Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who shares 11 of the most straightforward, highly effective, and easiest exercises for weight loss.

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for your overall well-being and influences nearly every aspect of your health. Shedding excess weight can significantly reduce your chronic disease risk, including conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Additionally, research shows that achieving and maintaining an optimal body weight through well-balanced nutrition and regular exercise contributes to longevity, vitality, and a better quality of life.

"You can perform these movements by themselves, like walking, jogging, or swimming," says Furr. "Other movements can be turned into intervals or supersets for a longer workout duration. Modify movements or duration depending on your fitness level."

If you're ready to say hello to a healthier, fitter you, keep reading for the 11 easiest exercises for weight loss, according to a certified personal trainer. When you're finished, be sure to check out the 10 Best Weight-Loss Snacks That Help You Build Muscle.

Brisk Walking

Brisk walking is a simple yet effective weight-loss activity that nearly everyone can incorporate into their fitness routine. It's a low-impact exercise that increases your heart rate, burns calories, and helps shed excess pounds when done consistently.

Furr tells us, "Simply walk at a brisk pace for 30 to 60 minutes. Aim for three to five times per week."

RELATED: 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility

Jogging

Jogging burns more calories than walking and elevates your heart rate more rapidly. Plus, jogging is an excellent aerobic exercise for weight loss that also enhances cardiovascular health, reducing your risk of heart disease. According to the American College of Cardiology, runners have a 45% lower risk of death due to stroke or heart disease.

"Start with a light jog and progress to running as your fitness improves," says Furr. "For weight loss, plan to run for 20 to 30 minutes, three to four times weekly."

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a classic calisthenics (bodyweight) exercise that boosts your heart rate and burns calories. This stellar full-body movement engages multiple muscle groups to incinerate calories and melt away extra pounds.

"Stand with your feet together, jump while spreading your arms and legs, and return to the starting position. Repeat this movement for 30 to 60 seconds without breaking. Perform four rounds with one minute of rest between," says Furr.

RELATED: 5 Best Strength Workouts To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a fundamental exercise that targets your lower body muscles while engaging your core. Additionally, this compound movement helps tone and strengthen your legs while torching plenty of calories, making it a valuable addition to your weight loss routine.

"Bodyweight squats are accessible for all fitness levels and can be easily modified to suit individual needs," Furr explains. "Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, lower your hips toward the ground, then stand back up. Complete four sets of 15 to 20 reps with one minute of rest between."

Pushups

This movement is a versatile and effective upper-body exercise that engages your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. Pushups are a staple bodyweight exercise that builds strength and burns calories to support healthy weight management.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Furr instructs, "Start in a plank position. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows, then push back up. If too challenging, modify to knee pushups or elevate your body for box push-ups. Aim for four sets of 10 to 15 reps."

RELATED: 10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Lunges

Lunges are a powerful and dynamic lower-body exercise that targets the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Adding them to your routine will strengthen your lower-body muscles and enhance stability and balance.

"Step forward with one foot, lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle, then step back," instructs Furr. "Do four sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg with one minute of rest."

Planks

This static hold engages your abdominal muscles, back, and shoulders, boosting overall core stability and helping shrink your waistline. While planks may not burn many calories on their own, incorporating them into your workouts helps build a solid and toned midsection and support your weight loss journey.

"Hold a plank position with straight arms or forearms, keeping your body straight," instructs Furr. "Do this for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat four times. Rest for one minute between rounds."

RELATED: 7 Yoga Exercises a 69-Year-Old Instructor Does To Look Half Her Age

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a surefire way to elevate your heart rate while engaging your core, shoulders, and legs. They also boost your cardiovascular fitness and provide an excellent caloric bang for your buck, helping you lose weight and keep it off.

Furr says, "Start in a plank position, bring one knee toward your chest, then switch legs in a running motion. Complete four sets of 20 to 30 reps per side."

Burpees

While many of us have a love-hate relationship with burpees, you can't deny they're a high-intensity calorie-torcher that elevates your heart rate and delivers a cardio boost.

To do them, Furr says, "From a standing position, squat down, kick your feet back into a plank, do a push-up, jump your feet back to your hands, then jump up. Perform four rounds of 10 to 15 reps with one minute of rest."

Cycling

Whether on a stationary bike, trail, or road, cycling is a fantastic low-impact exercise that burns calories while strengthening your lower body. It's also an enjoyable and sustainable option for those looking to shed pounds without too much strain on their joints.

"Ride a stationary bike or cycle outdoors for 30 to 60 minutes. Aim for three to five sessions per week," says Furr.

Swimming

Swimming is another low-impact, full-body exercise that provides an excellent combination of cardiovascular and strength benefits. Plus, swimming is downright fun.

"Swim laps in a pool or engage in water aerobics," recommends Furr. "Swim for 20 to 30 minutes three to four times weekly."