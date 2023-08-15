The 5 Best Exercises To Melt Belly Fat for Beginners

Melting belly fat can be as easy as melting butter—provided you have the right diet and exercises in your routine. If you're dealing with extra stubborn fat around your belly, you know the struggle is real. The more belly fat you have, the less everything seems to fit. And that's not all—there are a multitude of health risks that may come along with an oversized belly. Now that we have your attention, read on to learn all about the best exercises to melt belly fat for beginners.

For an expert take, we spoke with Blink Fitness' Ronny Garcia, CPT, who explains, "It's important to note that spot-reducing body fat is not possible nor encouraged. The only way to lose belly fat is to lose overall body fat. In addition, by focusing on growing core muscles, you can tone your midsection/belly."

As with many workout or diet routines, the hardest part can be getting started—particularly when you're a beginner. That's why we've made things easy for you with six beginner-friendly exercises Garcia recommends to melt the flab and build up your core. Take the first step, and work this plan into your workout routine. Before you know it, you will melt away unwanted belly fat in no time at all. Get to it, and remember that consistency is king!

1 Bodyweight Squats

First up: bodyweight squats. To get started, place your feet shoulder-distance apart on the floor. Lengthen your arms ahead of you, or place your hands on your hips. Then, press your hips back in order to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Push through your feet to rise back to standing. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2 Bent-Over Dumbbell Rows

For the bent-over row, begin standing tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Your arms should be by your sides with your palms facing inward. Press your hips back and hinge forward to get into position. Row the weights up toward your torso, then lower them back down. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers begin in a high plank with your legs extended behind you and your hands placed below your shoulders. Maintain a straight body and tight core as you quickly bring your left knee up to your chest before returning it behind you. Repeat with your right knee, and continue to alternate sides. Perform three to four sets of 30 to 45 seconds.

4 Wood Choppers

Unless you happen to have a cable machine at home, this one is strictly for the gym. To set up for wood choppers, set the cable so it's at the highest slot on the pulley. Hold onto the handle, and step back from the machine. Place your feet shoulder-distance apart. Bend your knees just a bit. Bring the handle across your body toward your opposite knee, rotating your torso as you do so. Reverse the motion to return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Weighted Marches

If you've made it this far, you're already well on your way to melting that stubborn belly fat! Our final exercise for beginners is weighted marches. Begin by picking up a kettlebell and holding it in one hand at the side of your body. Engage your core, lean forward just a bit, and start marching in place. Bring your legs up so your thighs are parallel to the floor. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 reps.