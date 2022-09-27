Get Rid of a Big Belly and Slow Aging With This Kettlebell Routine

My clients' two most common goals are to lose weight in their guts and slow down the aging process. If they could snap their fingers to kill two birds with one stone, there would be a lot of snapping going on! Instead of snapping, grab a kettlebell for some serious strength training work, because that's the best form of exercise to get the job done. In order to get rid of a big belly and slow down aging, we have a kettlebell routine just for you. Lifting weights will help you build muscle, burn fat, and elevate your metabolism. Let's keep going to learn more—you're looking younger already!

As each birthday rolls around, there are many changes in your body. You begin to lose muscle mass and your metabolism slows down. Muscle can be considered the fountain of youth, and you want to do everything in your power to build and maintain as much of it as possible. I recommend performing strength training exercises at least three times every week, using a variety of different types of equipment. This may sound like a big commitment, but as they say, no pain, no gain.

Although there are several workout pieces that will do the job, one of the best training tools you can use in your strength training regimen is the kettlebell. Kettlebells provide a different form of resistance than dumbbells, and there are some great exercises you can perform with them.

If you're looking to lose fat and age well, I recommend picking up some kettlebells for your home gym and incorporating them into your workouts. Don't delay, because birthdays come around quickly! Here's a sample kettlebell routine you can do that will give you great progress for the amount of time you are working out. Gear up to get rid of a big belly and slow aging.

1 Double Kettlebell Deadlift

Start the Double Kettlebell Deadlift by lining up two kettlebells next to each other. Place your legs outside of them with your feet turned out slightly. Keeping your chest tall and core tight, push your hips back, and squat down until you can grab the handles. Pick the weights up by driving through your legs and hips. Stand up tall, and flex your glutes at the top of the movement. Reverse the motion to put the weights down before performing another rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

2 One-Arm Kettlebell Row

For the One-Arm Kettlebell Row, position yourself in a staggered stance with one foot forward and the other one out 45 degrees to the side. Grab a kettlebell with one arm, keeping the opposite forearm resting on your thigh. Begin the motion by pulling the weight toward your hip, squeezing your lats and upper back at the very end of the movement. Straighten your arm afterward, and get a nice stretch at the bottom before performing the next rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 12 reps on each arm.

3 Kettlebell Goblet Walking Lunge

To start the Kettlebell Goblet Walking Lunge, hold a kettlebell to your chest, and perform a lunge by taking a long stride forward with one leg. Firmly plant your heel, then lower down using control until your back knee touches the floor. Step through your other leg, and repeat until all reps are performed. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps for each leg.

4 Kettlebell Floor Press

Grab a pair of kettlebells for this Kettlebell Floor Press exercise. Lie down flat on the floor with either your legs straight or bent. Press the weights up as if you're performing a bench press. Flex your chest and triceps hard at the top, then lower until your elbows touch the ground before performing another rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps.

5 Kettlebell Farmer's Walk

The Kettlebell Farmer's Walk begins by holding a pair of heavy kettlebells at your side. Keep your chest tall, core tight, and spine neutral. Brace your abs hard, then begin walking with control for 50 to 100 feet. Once you complete the distance, turn around, and walk back to the start. Walk 50 to 100 feet. You can repeat 3 to 4 times.