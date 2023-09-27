10 Best Exercises for Men To Melt 'Spare Tire' Belly Fat

For many of my male clients, shedding excess belly fat can be a challenging fitness goal to work toward. As men age, the tendency for fat to accumulate around the midsection is undeniable, leading to the classic "beer belly" spare tire as your stomach protrudes over your belt on the front, sides, and back. However, a combination of effective exercises and a balanced diet can help you slim down a thick waistline and reveal a much healthier midsection. I'm sharing 10 of my go-to exercises for men to melt belly fat and get into shape.

In addition to working out on a regular basis, the benefits of a diet high in protein can't be overstated for men who are trying to achieve a lean, toned physique. Increasing your protein intake allows your body to build more muscle mass, burn more calories in a resting state, and maintain a classic muscular physique.

Now, if you're ready to get started, here are the 10 best exercises for men to melt belly fat and lose their "spare tire." Combine these into your workout routine, or perform them as a standalone workout in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise plan. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, don't miss the 5 Best Bodyweight Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days.

1 Planks

First up on this list of exercises for men to melt belly fat is the plank. The plank is a superb core-strengthening exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, helping you build a stable, more defined midsection.

Begin in a pushup plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Engage your core, and maintain a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for the target time. Complete three rounds of 30 seconds each.

2 Russian Twists

Russian twists target the oblique muscles, helping to define and tone the sides of your waist.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet elevated off the ground. Hold a weight or a medicine ball with both hands. Lean back slightly, and rotate your torso to the right, bringing the weight beside your hip. Return to the center, and then rotate to the left. Complete three rounds of 30 seconds each.

3 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches engage the entire abdominal area and provide an excellent workout for the obliques.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, elbows wide. Lift your legs off the ground, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate by bringing your left elbow toward your right knee and extending your left leg. Complete three rounds of 30 seconds each.

4 Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a dynamic full-body exercise that elevates your heart rate while targeting the core muscles.

Start in a pushup plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Engage your core, and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Alternately draw your knees toward your chest, as if you're running in place. Complete three rounds of 30 seconds each.

5 Leg Raises

Leg raises target the lower abdominal region, helping to strengthen and define the lower part of your spare tire.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your hands under your hips for support. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Lower your legs back down without letting them touch the ground. Maintain controlled movements, and do not allow your lower back to lift off the ground. Complete three sets of 20 reps.

6 Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches work the lower abs and help eliminate the spare tire look.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet off the ground. Place your hands beside you or under your hips for support. Contract your lower abs to lift your hips off the ground, bringing your knees toward your chest. Lower your hips back down with control. Complete three sets of 20 reps.

7 Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise that elevates your heart rate, burns calories, and engages the core muscles.

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a pushup plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to the squat position, and explosively jump up. Land softly, and return to the starting position. Complete three rounds of 30 seconds each.

8 Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are a high-intensity exercise that strengthens the core while burning calories.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Bend at your hips and knees, swinging the kettlebell back between your legs. Explosively extend your hips and knees, swinging the kettlebell to shoulder height. Maintain a straight back, and use your core to control the movement. Complete three rounds of 15 reps.

9 High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT combines short bursts of intense exercises with brief periods of rest, helping to burn fat and promote muscle growth.

Choose a series of high-intensity exercises, such as jumping jacks, mountain climbers, or squat jumps. Perform each exercise at maximum effort for 20 to 30 seconds. Rest for 10 to 15 seconds between exercises. Repeat the circuit for three rounds.

10 Running or Jogging

This list of the best exercises for men to melt belly fat closes out with some cardio. Running or jogging at a steady pace can help reduce overall body fat, including "spare tire" belly fat.

Start by choosing a comfortable pace for your fitness level. Maintain good posture, engage your core, and focus on a smooth stride. Gradually increase the duration or intensity of your runs to continue challenging your body.