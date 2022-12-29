If you follow a low-carb diet, prefer a paleo or Whole30 diet, or are gluten-free, chances are, you've had to give up eating traditional, wheat flour-based pasta noodles. For those who love a creamy fettuccine Alfredo dish or a warm bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, this can be a devastating dietary switch that's difficult to adjust to. Thankfully, spaghetti squash—aka a vegetable that can literally take on the appearance of ribbon-like strands of spaghetti—has grown in popularity as a healthier alternative to standard pasta over the last few years.

A winter squash, spaghetti squash is from the same family as butternut squash. However, when cooked, its unique resemblance to pasta noodles gives it a more versatile edge over other tasty gourds. Additionally, spaghetti squash can be fairly fast and easy to prepare, and using it as an ingredient swap in lieu of pasta can help make your dish gluten-free and more low-carb friendly.

If you're looking for inspiration for how to enjoy this versatile vegetable, check out these 9 easy spaghetti squash recipes that you can make in 30 minutes or less.

1 Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe Spaghetti Squash Dinner

Cacio e pepe is a classic Italian pasta dish. If you're someone who's looking to eat fewer carbs or need to follow a gluten-free diet, you may feel as though Italian food is out of the question. This recipe from Jeffrey Eisner's book, The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook, uses spaghetti squash instead of pasta, so you can enjoy it without the refined carbohydrates.

Get the recipe for Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe.

2 Paleo Turkey Bolognese With Garlic Spaghetti Squash

Bolognese is another classic Italian recipe, one that is also great to make in the cold winter months. This particular recipe is a healthier alternative to the original, using spaghetti squash and turkey instead of pasta and beef. Although it calls for baking the squash in the oven, you can drastically cut your cooking time and keep the process at 30 minutes by cooking it in the Instant Pot instead.

Get our recipe for Turkey Bolognese.

3 Spaghetti Squash Spinach Lasagna

If you're a lover of lasagna (who isn't?), you'll appreciate this healthier alternative full of nutrient-dense ingredients like spaghetti squash, spinach, and salad greens. You can save time by cooking this spaghetti squash in the Instant Pot, and you can even add ground turkey or beef for a boost of protein.

Get our recipe for Spaghetti Squash Lasagna.

4 Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats

If you're craving some delicious Tex-Mex food but want to avoid the higher levels of fat and refined carbohydrates, this spaghetti squash recipe can help you satisfy your cravings while sticking to some of your dietary goals. Follow the recipe as is, but if you want to keep it under 30 minutes, pop the squash in the Instant Pot instead of the oven.

Get the recipe from Well Plated by Erin.

5 Spaghetti Squash Bowls With Marinara & Italian Sausage

There's something so comforting and cozy about a bowl of spaghetti, but if you're unable to eat pasta or are trying to watch your carbohydrate intake, you may feel as though you can't enjoy this classic dish. Thankfully, this recipe from Inquiring Chef uses spaghetti squash as a substitute for regular pasta, so it can fit with most dietary needs.

Get the recipe from Inquiring Chef.

6 Instant Pot Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

This spaghetti squash recipe is simple, quick, and full of flavor. It uses an Instant Pot, which is what makes it such a fast and easy process, but you can use a regular oven if you don't own a pressure cooker.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.

7 Instant Pot Turkey Meatballs & Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti and meatballs, anyone? This classic dish just got a whole lot healthier, with Half-Baked Harvest's turkey and spaghetti squash version. You'll still get all the flavors of classic spaghetti and meatballs you love—but with far fewer calories.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

8 Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash Pasta

We love this recipe! Not only is it quick and easy to prepare, but it's also entirely paleo- or Whole30-approved. This means you can still enjoy a pasta-inspired dish, even without the actual pasta.

Get the recipe from Cotter Crunch.

9 Vegan Spaghetti Squash

This vegan spaghetti squash recipe is similar to a typical tomato-based pasta recipe, but it uses sun-dried tomatoes for an added burst of vibrant flavor. It also calls for nutritional yeast, which helps thicken up the sauce without any dairy products.

Get the recipe from Vegan Richa.

