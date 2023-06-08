9 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Croissants

In the world of breakfast pastries, few are as instantly satisfying as the croissant. The best ones somehow achieve the impossible, being both dense and filling while also being fluffy and light as air. Croissants are also quite versatile, wowing a crowd with their plain buttery variety as well as serving as a perfect post-breakfast dessert drizzled with chocolate or sprinkled with almonds. For the biggest early-morning appetites, croissants also make great bread for breakfast sandwiches.

Plus, while you conceivably make a muffin or slap an egg on an English muffin, a laminated dough, like a croissant is made from, takes years of pasty training to master. Consequently, nearly everyone goes out for a croissant. But, while fast-food breakfasts seem like a dime a dozen, not every chain includes warm, flaky croissants on its menu.

The next time you are looking for a quick and easy croissant to pair with your morning cup of coffee, or an egg sandwich piled on top of one, visit one of these nine chains. And, keep in mind, you do not necessarily have to head to your local coffee chain to find one, though that is certainly a good place to start.

1 Starbucks

The food menu at Starbucks has seen many changes over the years, but a few tried-and-true pastries have stood the test of time and have remained breakfast staples on the menu to this day. Its Butter Croissant is simple, but it gets the job done, pairing well with whatever your go-to Starbucks drink order happens to be. Starbucks' Chocolate Croissant is another long-standing favorite, and its Ham and Swiss Croissant offers more sustenance without going full-throttle into breakfast sandwich territory. What's next for the coffee chain? Expect better food and possibly more croissants as the new CEO has promised to upgrade the food in the coming years.

2 Dunkin'

You probably do not have to look far if you want a buttery croissant. With over 8,500 locations across 41 states, the croissants from Dunkin' are perhaps the most accessible of the ones on this list. Dunkin' serves its croissants as-is or as one of the bread options in an array of breakfast sandwiches. Dunkin' also announced the return of the fan-favorite chocolate croissant in a lineup of new menu offerings ahead of the spring season. Dunkin's chocolate croissant is similar to the one at Starbucks in that the chocolate chunks are found on the inside rather than as a drizzle on top.

3 Au Bon Pain

With a name that translates to "on good bread," Au Bon Pain knows its customers expect the best when it comes to its baked goods, whether it is a breakfast pastry or a sandwich for lunch. There is no shortage of options for Au Bon Pain's croissants for that early morning rush. In fact, its menu has one of the most robust offerings around, with flavors ranging from Plain to Apple, Chocolate, Ham and Cheese, Spinach and Cheese, and Almond.

4 Corner Bakery

If you live in California or Texas, you might be very well acquainted with your local Corner Bakery. Corner Bakery is similar to Panera's fast-casual business model, offering breakfast and lunch favorites on its menu, like salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. If your idea of the perfect start to your day is a breakfast sandwich, Corner Bakery has its Commuter Croissant, which comes with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and tomato on a croissant. While fears were that Corner Bakery's days were numbered after it declared bankruptcy in February, it seems a buyer has been found to continue the chain's delicious baked goods.

5 Panera Bread

Whether you visit for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Panera Bread has freshly-baked pastries, bread, and cookies made on-site throughout the day. In the morning, customers can order all kinds of breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, and egg souffles. But if you are looking for a quick carb to get your day going, its croissant and chocolate croissant will fit the bill.

6 Pret A Manger

In New York City, you probably are no farther than a few blocks away from a Pret A Manger. Outside the city, only a few locations are sprinkled across the United States, including shops in Los Angles and Chicago. But when you are in a rush, this fast-food bakery chain has a wide selection of breakfast and lunch items, including croissants. Familiar options on the menu include its Plain, Chocolate, and Almond varieties, but it also serves its Pain Au Raisin, which takes croissant dough and transforms it into a circular pastry sprinkled with raisins.

7 Burger King

Do not sleep on Burger King's breakfast menu. The Burger King Croissan'Wich has become a bit of an iconic breakfast sandwich for fast-food aficionados. It comes with bacon, ham, or a sausage patty, eggs, and American cheese all on a toasted croissant. While it may not be the most optimal breakfast sandwich from a health perspective, it delivers on flavor, and that toasted croissant adds the perfect buttery and flaky texture. Meat lovers can triple down by ordering the enormous Fully Loaded Croissan'Wich that combines sausage, Black Forest Ham, and bacon on the sandwich, but with 610 calories and 40 grams of fat, it should be a very rare morning treat.

8 Jack in the Box

Breakfast fans rejoice: Jack in the Box understands the fervor around bacon, eggs, and cheese, offering its breakfast menu all day long. On this menu, you will find the Supreme Croissant, made with bacon, ham, egg, and cheese, all on a buttery, flakey croissant. Or, you can try its Sausage Croissant, serving up a hearty dose of sausage, egg, and cheese on the same buttery croissant.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Wendy's

Wendy's is known for more than just its Frosty treats and baked potatoes. It also has an impressive breakfast menu, with multiple sandwich options that come on fluffy croissants. Its Egg and Swiss sandwiches can be ordered with bacon or sausage, or you can try Wendy's Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, which includes crispy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, and maple butter. It's the perfect combination of salty and sweet.