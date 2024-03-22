Skip to content

The #1 Best Fitness Habit for Weight Loss, According to a Trainer

Enhance your progress by following this crucial habit.
By Jarrod Nobbe
Published on March 22, 2024 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Integrating key fitness habits into your daily routine can substantially enhance your progress on a weight-loss journey. The pivotal factor lies in blending these habits into your lifestyle and daily schedules. Once accomplished, the subsequent focus shifts to sustaining and amplifying the positive momentum you've built.

While I'd love to offer a miraculous fitness habit that guarantees all your weight-loss aspirations, such a cure-all doesn't exist. However, I can share my top fitness habit for weight loss that I wholeheartedly endorse with my clients and athletes. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, don't miss People Swear by the 'Drunken Monkey' Exercise for Better Sleep: 'You'll Sleep Better, I Promise'.

What is the #1 best fitness habit for weight loss?

woman running outdoors, concept of common exercises you're doing wrong
Shutterstock

The ultimate key to success in the realm of fitness, particularly when aiming to lose weight, is consistency. It serves as the mastermind behind establishing a regular exercise routine, effortlessly integrating workouts into your daily schedule coupled with healthy nutrition. Consistency often triggers a domino effect on other crucial factors like nutrition, hydration, and recovery—all integral to achieving optimal success in weight-loss endeavors.

In addition, this healthy habit sets the groundwork for forming lasting habits with each workout session, creating a solid platform for sustainable change. It builds momentum, driving progress toward achieving weight-loss objectives, and acts as a catalyst for your metabolism, ensuring that calorie-burning remains efficient and effective.

Consistency emerges as the secret ingredient for a successful weight-loss journey, preventing plateaus and nurturing physical and mental well-being. But don't be fooled; vast amounts of effort, a positive attitude, self-discipline, and other intangibles are still necessary to move closer to your weight-loss goals.

How consistency can help you lose weight:

scale weight loss concept, weight loss mistakes
Shutterstock

When I speak with clients or athletes about instilling consistency into their fitness and weight-loss-minded journey, I touch on three key principles: creating a routine, habit forming, and building (positive!) momentum.

Consistency is a powerful ally in the quest for weight loss. Establishing a routine seamlessly integrates exercise into daily life, reducing the likelihood of skipping sessions. Moreover, consistent actions pave the way for habit formation, making it easier to maintain your fitness regimen over the long haul. As each workout builds upon the last, momentum gathers, propelling you closer to your weight-loss goals. This steady progress is a source of motivation and reward, reinforcing your commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

The benefits of consistency as part of your fitness routine:

middle-aged woman holding up dumbbells, maintain muscle mass after 50 concept
Shutterstock

Consistency in your fitness routine brings a host of benefits for both the body and mind. By sticking to a regular exercise schedule, you can gradually progress in intensity and duration, building strength, endurance, and lean muscle mass over time. Establishing this habit makes it easier to maintain your routine in the long run, leading to improved physical health through weight management and enhanced cardiovascular function.

A consistent fitness routine and efforts to challenge yourself and vary your workouts for enjoyment and freshness can help improve metabolic function. This leads to a more efficient calorie-burning effect during and after workouts.

Additionally, consistent exercise promotes mental well-being by reducing stress, increasing energy levels, and boosting mood and cognitive function. Maintaining a consistent fitness regimen ultimately contributes to longevity and a higher quality of life, ensuring you stay healthy, happy, and energized for the long term.

Jarrod Nobbe
Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
