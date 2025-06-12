6 Fitness Habits for Women To Prevent Muscle Loss After 40

Starting in your 30s—and speeding up in your 40s—muscle mass naturally begins to decline. Age-related loss of muscle, known as sarcopenia, is majorly impacted by hormonal shifts. As muscle mass begins to decline, so does joint stability, metabolism, and mobility. That’s why it’s essential to get ahead of it. Listen up, because we spoke with experts who share some key fitness habits for women to prevent muscle loss after 40.

“What’s happening inside is a subtle but steady breakdown of tissue that once kept us strong and supported. But here’s the good news: through consistent, mindful movement—especially low-impact resistance work that respects the joints … we can rebuild that strength from the inside out. It’s not about pushing harder; it’s about moving smarter, and staying deeply connected to our bodies as they evolve,” says Lia Bartha, founder of B The Method, celebrity trainer, and certified Pilates instructor.

Make Progressive Strength Training a Priority

According to Laura Caddy, CPT, Laura Caddy Lifts, progressive strength training is non-negotiable as you age. She recommends lifting weights two to three times a week with an emphasis on compound movements—rows, presses, deadlifts, and squats.

“Progressively increasing resistance is key to stimulating muscle growth,” Laura explains.

Get Your Daily Fill of Protein

If you want to maintain and build muscle, consuming sufficient protein should be at the top of mind in your wellness routine. Ideally, Laura says to aim for 1.2 to 2g/kg of your body weight each day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When grocery shopping, look for protein-packed foods like chicken breast, Greek yogurt, salmon, eggs, tofu, beans, turkey breast, tuna, and lean beef—all of which support muscle preservation and growth.

Don’t Skip Recovery

Carving out ample time to rest and recover is just as important as your workouts themselves.

“Muscle is built during rest,” Laura says. “Overtraining or skipping rest days can spike cortisol and blunt progress. Quality sleep and active recovery (e.g., walking, yoga) are essential.”

Perform Mobility and Core Work

As you enter your 40s and beyond, staying on top of core stability and joint health are more crucial than ever before.

“A weekly mobility and core session helps prevent injury and supports better form during lifts,” Laura explains.

Sprinkle in Balance and Power Drills

Variety is the spice of life, and that saying rings true in your fitness routine. Laura stresses the importance of mixing in some balance and power drills.

“Add quick bursts of power (like medicine ball throws or jump squats if safe) and balance-focused exercises to maintain neuromuscular coordination and prevent falls,” she says.

Have a Consistent Weekly Strength Training Schedule

Mapping out your strength training schedule—and ensuring it’s part of your weekly routine—is the name of the game.

“At a minimum, I recommend two full-body strength sessions per week for maintenance, and three to four sessions for those aiming to build or regain muscle,” Laura tells us. “Sessions should include all major muscle groups, and ideally alternate between heavier, lower-rep days and lighter, higher-rep days to support different muscle fiber types and recovery.”

Lia adds, “It’s not about lifting the heaviest weights or pushing to exhaustion; it’s about moving with precision, control, and deep connection to your core. When we work consistently and mindfully, we not only preserve lean muscle mass—we also support our joints, improve posture, and keep our bodies resilient as we age. The key is finding a rhythm that feels good and is sustainable long-term.”