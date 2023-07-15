5 Simple Belly-Melting Floor Exercises You Can Do in 5 Minutes

Real talk: Excess belly fat can be a real pain. Not only is a belly overhang and jiggle frustrating to deal with, but it's also incredibly hazardous to your overall health. Fortunately, there are ways you can trim the fat and get your body back on track through diet and exercise. Ronny Garcia, CPT, a trainer at Blink Fitness, is here to give your workout routine a much-needed update with five simple five-minute floor exercises to melt belly fat. Say goodbye to a chunky midsection and hello to your abs!

Accumulating excess abdominal fat—or the "visceral fat" that surrounds your organs—is associated with many health risks, from heart disease and type 2 diabetes to certain forms of cancer. Incorporating fresh veggies and fruits into your diet, consuming sufficient protein for muscle growth and fat burn, staying away from highly processed and sugar-packed foods, and performing regular exercise (including cardio and strength training) are some of the golden keys to reclaiming your waistline. In addition, it's necessary to establish productive methods to help you manage stress.

Working your core is a major part of maintaining an independent lifestyle as you grow older. Not building up your core strength and letting fat accumulate around your midsection is a surefire way to derail your health and heighten your risk of suffering from back issues and poor posture. That's why taking action now is the absolute best thing you can do for your future self.

Ready to work your way toward a leaner midsection? Keep reading to learn all about Garcia's five simple five-minute floor exercises to melt belly fat. The entire routine should take around five minutes in total. And when you're finished, don't miss out on the 7 Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in 30 Days.

1 Bicycle Crunches

To get started with bicycle crunches, lie flat on your back, bend your knees, plant your feet on the ground, and place your hands at the back of your head. Raise your shoulders off the floor, and crunch your body up so that your right elbow moves toward your left knee. At the same time, straighten out your right leg. Then, twist your torso so that your left elbow moves toward your right knee, and your left leg extends. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 7 Strength Exercises for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30

2 Mountain Climbers

Next, set up for mountain climbers by assuming a high plank with your hands below your shoulders. Bring your left knee up toward your chest before extending it back to a plank and quickly bringing your right knee up to your chest. Continue to alternate legs while maintaining a tight core and the correct plank position. Perform two to three sets, shooting for 30 seconds.

3 High Knees

For high knees, stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bring your right knee up to your chest while raising your left arm at the same time. In a speedy fashion, switch sides as you lift your left knee to your chest and raise your right arm. Perform two to three sets, aiming for 30 seconds.

RELATED: The Best Core Workouts for Flatter Abs After 40

4 Planks

You can perform planks in a high plank position with your hands right below your shoulders or a forearm plank with your forearms on the ground. Make sure your body forms a straight line, you're on the balls of your feet, and your core is activated as you hold the plank for two to three sets of 30 seconds.

5 Russian Twists

Last but not least, Garcia recommends wrapping up your workout with the Russian twist. Sit on the floor, bend your knees, and lift your feet. Lean back just a bit while maintaining a straight back. Twist your torso to the left side, and touch the floor. Return to the center, and twist your torso to the right side. Touch the floor. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e