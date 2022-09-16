Flatten Your Stomach With This Total-body Workout, Fitness Expert Says

When you're trying to get lean, you may believe doing a few core exercises will lead to "a flat stomach." Contrary to your belief, you've got to put solid work in and keep up with your healthy habits. While cardio workouts for burning belly fat can be effective, when it comes to resistance training, full-body workouts are the way to go. To help you out, we've put together the ultimate total-body routine that'll help flatten your stomach.

The goal here is to incorporate ab-building exercises along with movements that tax the legs and the upper body. That way, not only will you get a productive ab workout in, but you'll also strengthen your entire body and burn more calories, which will help shave off those unnecessary pounds on top of your stomach.

This regimen is a circuit-style session. That means you'll move straight from one exercise to the next—without breaks—until completing the circuit. You'll rest for 1 minute before repeating. So gear up, and keep reading for the total-body workout that'll flatten your stomach.

A. Bodyweight/Goblet Squats

Grab a dumbbell or use just your body weight for this first exercise. Stand with your feet hip-width distance apart. Keeping your chest upright, push your hips back and down, and descend until your hips go below the height of your knees. Then, come back up, making sure to push your knees out as you go into the squat, and keep your weight on your heel. Perform 20 reps.

B. Pushups

To perform pushups, put your hands on the floor in front of you, slightly wider than your shoulder width. Come up onto your toes with your arms straight in front. Lower until your chest touches the ground, then come back up. Perform 15 reps.

C. Lunges

For lunges, stand upright with your feet hip-width apart. Take one large step forward, and then lower your body until your thigh is parallel with the floor. Your knee should be at a 90-degree angle. When done, come back up, and switch sides. Perform 12 reps per side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

D. Rows

Grab a moderately heavy dumbbell or kettlebell, and find a bench or chair. Put one knee, along with the same-side hand, on the bench for support. Hold the weight with the opposite arm, and pull it up to your chest, making sure to keep your core engaged. Bring the weight back down until your arm is straight, and repeat. Perform 10 reps per side.

E. Front Plank

Get back into the same push-up position as before, but this time, bend your elbows and rest your forearms on the ground. Your elbows should be directly under your shoulders. When you are holding this position, make sure to keep your abs tight and keep your hips in the air with your glutes engaged. There should be a straight line from your shoulders all the way down your body to your ankles, so no sagging hips! Hold for 30 seconds.

F. Side Plank

For this final exercise that'll help flatten your stomach, lie on one side with your legs extended. Keep your feet stacked on top of each other. Bend your elbow, placing it directly underneath your shoulder, and lift your hips off the ground. Make your whole core stays activated. Perform a plank for 15 seconds per side.

Rest for 1 minute, then repeat the circuit 3 to 5 times.