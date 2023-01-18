5 Foods Trainers Eat Every Day To Stay Fit

Establishing a healthy eating routine doesn't have to be something you keep putting off on your to-do list. We have some tried and true tips that'll have you well on your way to discovering a wealth of possibilities for your new favorite meals. Get inspired in your own wellness journey with these five foods trainers eat every day to stay fit. These items are jam-packed with nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and health benefits that'll have you feeling fit.

Broccoli

Broccoli can sometimes get a bad wrap, but it's chock-full of health benefits, it can be very tasty, and it's one of the top foods trainers eat every day to stay fit. According to WebMD, broccoli contains calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, phosphorous, niacin, riboflavin, and vitamins A, B6, B12, D, E, and K. The sulforaphane found in broccoli could also aid in health issues like diabetes, osteoarthritis, cancer, and schizophrenia.

Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, tells us, "I'm one of those weird people who love broccoli so I try to eat it often because it's rich in vitamins and minerals."

Spinach

"This is my favorite leafy green as it's packed with iron, calcium, and fiber," Jacquie Smith, a certified integrative nutrition health coach and a fitness instructor specializing in barre, yoga, and pre/postnatal workouts, tells us. "It is also the easiest to sneak into any dish as it doesn't have an overpowering taste. For example, add [it to] smoothies or underneath any hot dish."

Spinach is low in calories and bursts with nutrients. This leafy green veggie gives your body a nice little hydration boost, it can decrease your appetite, make your immune system stronger, and it's a stellar way to get your daily fill of iron, according to WebMD.

Blueberries

Research reveals that eating blueberries every day is linked to substantial weight loss and decreased overall body fat levels. In addition, this powerhouse of a berry is linked to a decreased risk of developing diabetes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Packed with antioxidants and low in sugar, this fruit makes for the perfect breakfast topping or an easy snack," Smith tells us.

Nut Butter

Next up, add some nut butter to your shopping list ASAP. From peanut butter to almond butter to cashew butter to sun butter, the nut butter possibilities are endless. According to WebMD, adding nut butter to your diet can help you feel satiated and energized, thanks to the impressive protein and fiber content in nuts. Expect to get your fill of antioxidants and nutrients when snacking on some nut butter, too.

"[Nut butter is] another amazing plant-based healthy fat and protein that can easily be added to smoothies, overnight oats, toast, waffles, pancakes, etc. to increase nutrient density and create a complete meal," Smith says.

Avocado

If you're a fan of avocado toast or avocado smoothies, you're already on to something good and healthy. According to a study conducted by researchers at Penn State University, Tufts University, Loma Linda University, and UCLA, with support from Wake Forest University, participants who consumed an avocado a day experienced a decline in "bad" cholesterol, and they didn't gain weight.

Joan Sabaté, MD, a professor at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and study researcher explained, "Consuming one avocado a day did not result in body weight gain. This is positive, because eating extra calories from avocados doesn't impact body weight or abdominal fat, and it slightly decreases total and LDL cholesterol."

Smith personally loves incorporating avocados into her meals. "[They're] packed with healthy fat and fiber and will keep you satiated and fueled for longer, especially if you eat a mostly plant-based diet," she explains.